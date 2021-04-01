Thursday afternoon, Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid issued a statement pushing back against President Biden's support for moving the All-Star Game from Cobb County.
“While we are both frustrated by the recently-enacted elections legislation, the President’s remarks concerning moving Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game out of Cobb County sends an unfortunate message to those residents and businesses here who have supported him," Cupid wrote.
"I would be open to a discussion with the President and others about alternative actions that would channel our frustration into an opportunity to use this event as a chance to openly discuss this legislation, voter participation, and inclusion and then find an applicable response.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid met Wednesday with Tony Clark, director of the MLB Players Association, in an effort to prevent the 2021 All-Star Game from being moved from Truist Park.
Cupid declined to share any details of the conversation, but said "the doors of communication are open" between the county and the Players Association. County spokesman Ross Cavitt added the virtual meeting was lengthy, and was one-on-one between Clark and Cupid.
The possibility of the All-Star Game being pulled from Cobb was first raised by Clark last week, when he told the Boston Globe he "would look forward to" discussing the matter in the aftermath of the signing of Georgia's new omnibus elections bill.
President Joe Biden, meanwhile, has expressed support for moving the game.
“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden said in an interview with ESPN Wednesday. “I would strongly support them doing that … the very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports. And it’s just not right.”
Cupid's meeting with Clark was the second appeal from the chair this week to keep the game. The chairwoman posted a brief video to social media Tuesday asking the Players Association to reconsider moving it.
“We have heard you loud and clear, and I ask that you use your voice to help us have a conversation during the All-Star Game that addresses inclusiveness within our state and within our county,” Cupid said.
The threat to move the game was one of the first ripples in a growing business backlash to the bill. On Wednesday, the final day of Georgia’s legislative session, heads of Delta, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft came out in opposition to the bill.
Some lawmakers threatened retaliatory legislation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, but a proposal to revoke Delta’s jet fuel tax break died in the state Senate late Wednesday night after passing the House.
Ms. Cupid, Joe Biden is your Democrat buddy. Aren’t you ashamed to stand up against him. After all, it’s yours and his party that stands for all the same things...aborting babies (30% of whom have been Black), gun control, open borders, raising taxes, the cancel culture, kneeling for the flag, and on and on. It’s you Leftist who stand together against the American culture and the Constitution. Of course it’s going to hurt Cobb County. Suck it up. Your party brought this on us.
