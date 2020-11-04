Democrat Lisa Cupid led incumbent Mike Boyce in the race for Cobb’s top elected position at midnight Tuesday.
With 99% of the county’s precincts reporting, Cupid had 149,604, or 52.27% of the vote to Boyce’s 136,599 votes.
The results of Tuesday’s election are not official until they are certified by the Cobb Board of Elections Nov. 13.
Over the weekend, Cupid said the hardest thing about this election has been the social distancing made necessary by the pandemic.
“One thing I cherished when I first ran for office was being able to look people in the eye when I went to their door and ask them for their support. That helps you feel a sense of accountability when you get elected knowing that you’ve met people face to face.”
For his part, Boyce said he had no regrets about how he ran his campaign.
“We left nothing on the field,” he said. “I thought our strategy was sound. I thought it went after the right targets.”
Boyce was first elected to the position in 2016, when he unseated then-chair Tim Lee, a Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.