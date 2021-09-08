Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid is looking to one of the county’s peers for inspiration on how to drive up vaccination rates.
In an interview with WABE Atlanta’s Rose Scott Tuesday, Cupid said she was interested in following DeKalb County’s example by offering cash incentives — in the form of a prepaid debit card — to encourage residents to get their shots.
“We’ve been having that discussion internally in the county as well,” Cupid said as Scott brought the idea up.
“Y’all have got the money!” Scott interjected.
“We’re fortunate, both of our systems — Cobb County government and the school system — have both received (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” Cupid said. “So this is to me not a matter of resources, it’s about political will.”
Cupid added at the interview’s close, “That has been something that we’re considering, and I’m very proud of what they’re doing in DeKalb County and how they’ve been able to get people vaccinated in some of those populations that you talked about, which have been underrepresented.”
DeKalb’s incentive program was first announced in July, with county CEO Michael Thurmond offering a $50 debit card for the first 300 people who arrived at a vaccination event.
"We must scream from the top of the roof if necessary to alert our fellow citizens to protect yourself, family, and community,” Thurmond said, per MDJ news partner Fox 5.
Thurmond declared the event a success, with the county saying it saw a 48% increase in attendance over its previous vaccination event. In August, the county gave $100 debit cards to over 1,000 vaccine recipients at an event at Stonecrest Mall.
Cobb’s current rate of fully vaccinated residents sits at 51% as of Wednesday. Fifty-eight percent of residents have received at least one dose of their vaccine, up by just over 3% since a month ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.