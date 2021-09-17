Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a one-month extension to the COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency she instituted on August 19.
The declaration maintains the use of the county’s Emergency Operations Plan, which allows resources to be funneled to local hospitals, state agencies and other organizations that may have a critical need for equipment and supplies.
The declaration also strongly encourages Cobb Countians to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated. It encourages local businesses to require masks indoors to protect employees and customers.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health will continue to provide free testing and vaccinations, in-home vaccinations and outreach teams to vaccinate groups of people, the order says.
County boards, committees and other bodies are free to continue meeting by teleconference.
“Although recent reports from Public Health have the case rate for COVID in Cobb slightly declining, we are still more than seven times the level of what is considered the high transmission of COVID,” Cupid said in an announcement. “We continue to need to have the ability to more resources quickly and provide ways for people to participate in our county government activities in a safe manner.”
The Declaration of Emergency will be in effect for another 30 days and could be extended again.
Can ANYONE imagine where this country would be without Operation Warp Speed? Hospitals across the nation are filled to capacity and beyond with Covid patients of which approximately 90% are unvaccinated. Without a vaccine, this country would have had to rely on the biden administration to set up & staff emergency hospitals in convention centers or large auditoriums across the country. Would you or any of your family members like to have been a patient at one of these centers when current hospitals are understaffed the way it is. I cannot see the biden administration making any of this happen successfully! This country would be experiencing a disaster of which I cannot even think of or describe without the benefits of Operation Warp Speed and having vaccines available with a little over 50% of the population being vaccinated. Put the vaccinated 50% in the hospital & just THINK about what would be happening........Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, you owe Donald Trump a HUGE THANK YOU FOR OPERATION WARP SPEED!!
It's the only thing that he did right; on the advice of experts - not his own judgment.
Here's his ideas about Covid - “Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said at a White House coronavirus briefing on 23 April, before continuing: “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”
He then suggested that ingesting disinfectant might kill the virus: "Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? It sounds interesting to me, so we'll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That's pretty powerful." AND "One day, like a miracle, it will just disappear." He also refused to tell the American people that he and his family had been vaccinated for months. He refused to wear a mask in public. No - I'll reserve my thanks for the medical experts who have worked against disinformation and public officials that constantly undermine the fight against the worst pandemic in over 100 years.
