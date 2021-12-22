Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid declared a state of emergency in the county Wednesday, just hours after the release of state data that show the highest single-day COVID-19 case count since January.
“The declaration will enable the county to implement its Emergency Operations Plan, hold all or portions of public meetings virtually, and encourage residents to take precautions to avoid further spread of the Omicron variant of the virus,” the county said in a news release.
The declaration will run through Jan. 22, 2022.
“Public Health officials warn me this variant is spreading at an alarming rate,” Cupid said in a statement. “The stress on our hospitals is increasing, and both public and private COVID testing facilities are overwhelmed. Even though this is just prior to Christmas, I wanted to act quickly to help slow the spread of this new variant in our community.”
The exponential rise in cases comes as the highly contagious omicron variant becomes the dominant strain throughout the U.S. In the first week of December, Cobb was seeing an average of 70-80 new cases per day. Wednesday, it recorded 600 new cases.
The county never saw more than 600 cases during the most recent surge, in August and September. Several days in January saw more than 600 cases, with the highest ever count above 900.
Cupid had last declared a state of emergency in August due to the late-summer surge in coronavirus cases. After two extensions, it lapsed in November.
Meanwhile, County Manager Jackie McMorris will require that facemasks be worn in county-owned buildings such as libraries and senior centers, according to the news release. It does not apply to private-run businesses, Cobb schools or the Cobb court complex, which “has been under its own mask mandate by judicial order.”
“Much like the community, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases within the Cobb government family,” McMorris said.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wedesday
|Category
|12/22/21
|Change
|Cases
|90,597
|+656
|Hospitalizations
|4,344
|+2
|Deaths
|1,338
|+1
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|12/22/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,322,940
|+5,731
|Hospitalizations
|92,264
|+210
|Deaths
|26,179
|+35
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
