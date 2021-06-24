CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Mall's massive redevelopment project bringing office towers and apartments to the site of its parking lot is part of a broader effort to replicate the success and density of the nearby Battery Atlanta.
That’s according to the mall’s general manager, Chris McCoy, the keynote speaker at Thursday’s meeting of the Cumberland Area Council.
McCoy said the redevelopment follows trends by malls nationwide to reinvent themselves, as in-person retail shopping continues to decline. In 2020 alone, he noted, 6,000 more retail locations across the country closed than opened. Cumberland’s sister mall, Town Center in Kennesaw, was foreclosed on earlier this year after years of struggling to attract tenants. McCoy hopes so-called “densification” will help Cumberland avoid a similar fate.
“Mall properties have these vast parking fields, and now we have vacant anchors. We started to discuss how we would change and adjust and adapt to this current situation … densification, the idea is we would use these vast parking spaces and vacant anchors to introduce to malls tenants that are non-traditional,” McCoy said.
McCoy pointed to the nearby Battery as an example of what Cumberland Mall hopes to replicate.
In addition to the office space and apartments, the development will include more than 31,000 square feet of retail, a new fire station and a new Cumberland Transfer Center. In September, when the Board of Commissioners approved the project, real estate attorney Kevin Moore said Cumberland Mall would be “setting the stage for how the area will continue to be developed for the next 50 years.”
One attendee asked McCoy how Cumberland has kept at bay the violence which placed other metro malls, particularly Buckhead’s Lenox Square, in a media spotlight.
Cumberland Mall was the site of a shooting in March injuring four people, which prompted the mall to begin using a firearms-sniffing K-9 dog. In spite of the shooting, however, McCoy said crime is down 80% under his tenure. He attributed that drop to barring solicitors from the mall, and stepping up its partnership with Cobb Police to cut down on car break-ins, which formerly plagued the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.