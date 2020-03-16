The company that owns Cumberland Mall has announced all of its shopping centers will have new hours to allow for "rigorous cleanings" while staying open for employees and shoppers due to concerns about the new coronavirus, effective Monday.
Cumberland Mall, along with all Brookfield Properties in the United States, will operate noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, a mall spokeswoman said in a statement.
"Our retail assets serve and support our communities as employment centers and points of purchase for necessary goods and services. This revised operating schedule is intended to strike a balance between allowing our communities to receive the goods, services, employment and commerce they need, while also enabling our property and store teams to implement rigorous cleanings each evening, in addition to the focus, frequency and intensity of cleanings throughout the day," said Rachel Wille, Brookfield Properties senior public relations and social media specialist. "Brookfield Properties is committed to combating the spread of COVID-19."
Visitors to businesses within the mall should check the restaurant or store hours ahead of time. For more information, visit the mall's website at www.cumberlandmall.com.
