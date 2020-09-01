A proposed development by Cumberland Mall cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with unanimous approval from the Cobb County Planning Commission.
Attorney Kevin Moore said the proposal is "setting the stage for how the area will continue to be developed for the next 50 years."
Cumberland Mall is seeking permission to place 31,200 square feet of retail, 445,000 square feet of office space, 312 multi-family units, a 10-bus transit station and a three-bay fire station on about 17 acres of parking lot beside the mall.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said the county has been in talks with Cumberland Mall about the development for almost a year.
Funding for a new fire station was included in the current 1% sales tax cycle, but county officials have struggled to find a place to put it, Ott said.
The new bus terminal, meanwhile, would be a dramatic improvement over a current terminal on Cumberland Boulevard.
"People refer to the one behind the mall as kind of a 'kiss-and-ride,'" Ott said. "It's only got sheds and the buses kind of pull in parallel. What's envisioned in this project would be more ... diagonal parking for 10 buses. It would be totally covered, it would be connected to the development with connection to the mall. So it's a much more robust transit station than what's there now."
Funding for the terminal has not been locked down, but could come from a combination of SPLOST dollars and federal grants, Ott added.
According to documents filed with the county, two 10-story towers would house the offices. The residential portion would be built at the intersection of Akers Mill Road and Cumberland Boulevard.
Planning commissioners recommended approval of several other large developments Tuesday.
Among them were new neighborhoods in south and northeast Cobb and another mixed-use project that would add more than 200 homes to the county.
The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only recommend that the county’s governing board approve or deny a rezoning request. The Board of Commissioners will consider the proposals at their Sept. 15 meeting.
MIXED-USE IN MABLETON
The other mixed-use project, proposed by Embry Development Company, would put almost 150 homes and 13,500 square feet of restaurant and retail space on about 30 acres at the intersection of Mableton Parkway and Old Powder Springs Road.
Moore, who is also representing Embry, predicted the project would be a catalyst for further development in the area at the Planning Commission’s August meeting.
Renderings Moore shared during the meeting of the commercial space showed a grassy courtyard surrounded by two stories of retail and dining.
“The real vision here,” he said, “is to have a gathering space of local restaurants.”
On Tuesday, Planning Commission Chair Galt Porter recommended the county’s governing board give Embry 180 days to remove blighted buildings on the property, something Moore said was a “longstanding sore point with the community.”
NEW NEIGHBORHOODS
The largest residential projects to receive the Planning Commission’s stamp of approval Tuesday would add almost 300 homes to the county.
Developer Meritage Homes of Georgia has proposed putting 180 townhomes and 23 single-family homes on 30 acres in Mableton.
The parcels, off Floyd Road a mile and a half from its intersection with East-West Connector, are currently zoned for 44 single-family homes.
Meritage attorney Parks Huff said the houses would resemble and connect to those in the neighboring Willowcrest subdivision.
In the county’s northeast corner, developer Brooks Chadwick Capital is seeking permission to place 81 large, single family homes on almost 50 acres off Wesley Chapel Road.
According to Moore, who also represented Brooks Chadwick, the homes would start at $800,000 and top out at more than $1 million.
Almost 20 people came to the meeting either virtually or in person to register their opposition, according to zoning division Manager John Pederson.
Moore said the project was “entirely consistent with the surrounding area,” but opponents said it would contribute to congestion along Wesley Chapel Road and create stormwater issues in an area already prone to flooding.
Nevertheless, commissioners approved the proposal 4 to 1, with west Cobb Planning Commissions Fred Beloin in opposition.
POSTPONED
In other business, a pair of mixed-use developments scheduled to be heard Tuesday were rescheduled for the Planning Commission's October meeting.
They include a proposal from developer Revive Land Group to place 60 attached townhomes on a 7-acre wooded lot off Mableton Parkway, about two and a half miles south of its intersection with Veterans Memorial Parkway, and a proposal from the Garner Group that would place 405 residential units — to include 21 townhomes and 384 apartments — on 60 acres at the intersection of Floyd Road and East-West Connector in Mableton.
