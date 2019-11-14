The driver who died in a fiery crash near the interchange at Cumberland last Friday morning was a 38-year-old woman from Fairburn, Cobb County police confirmed Thursday.
The driver, Crystal Davis, died just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 8 when the 2018 Hyundai Tucson she was driving clipped another vehicle as they both traveled east on Interstate 285, approaching the I-75 south exit, police said.
Davis’ car lost control, entered the grass median between the I-285 eastbound lanes and the I-75 exit ramp, hit a tree and burst into flames, according to investigators.
She was trapped inside the flaming car and pronounced dead on site, police said.
Davis collided with a 2016 Mazda being driven by 42-year-old Smyrna resident Daniel Powell, while attempting to change lanes ahead of the Mazda as both traveled east on I-285, per investigators.
Powell was not injured in the incident, police said.
