Atlanta’s Belt Line and New York’s High Line are just glorified sidewalks, according to Wade Thompson, founder and creative director of the Son & Sons branding agency.
The Cumberland Community Improvement District on Thursday asked Thompson for his help in creating another glorified sidewalk — and, hopefully, another “economic juggernaut.”
“These are physically simple things that, due to the way they’ve been branded and presented and talked about and (what) stories have been told, they became economic juggernauts,” Thompson said, referring to the Beltline and Highline trails. “But without that level of branding and communication, we get another sidewalk.”
The district’s board agreed Thursday to pay Thompson’s agency $95,000 to brand and market what had been called the Cumberland Core Loop in the district’s planning documents.
The district is a collection of self-taxing property owners that funds community improvement projects in the area through a mix of its own revenue and state and federal grants.
Kim Menefee, the district’s executive director, may be a step ahead of Thompson; in an August interview, she said she hoped the trail could be to the Cumberland area what the BeltLine is to Atlanta.
The trail is still in the planning phase, Menefee said at Thursday’s meeting, with its exact route still to be decided. But a district document dated Feb. 29, 2019, provides a rough outline as to where it will go and what it might become.
The 2.9-mile loop would feature bike share stations and pedestrian bridges and connect the district’s key attractions: the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, the Bob Callan and Cottonwood Creek trails, the Cobb Energy Centre and Galleria Centre, Cumberland Mall, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.
“This is far beyond our traditional trails,” Menefee told the district’s board Thursday. “This multimodal path will really be transformative in terms of how you get around the district, because we have the great ability to drive around the district very easily … but what this does is it adds the dedicated bike lanes (and) walking paths.”
Menefee said she would also like to have autonomous vehicles operate on the trail, although that idea has yet to be fleshed out in any detail, she told the board.
District spokesperson Lisa Sanders said the estimated total cost of the project is $25 million.
