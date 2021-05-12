CUMBERLAND — Cobb’s Cumberland Community Improvement District unveiled a seventh bike share station near the Cobb Galleria this week. The station is at Galleria Garden, a green space area across the street from the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center.
The 35 bikes in the fleet can be used to take advantage of about 38 miles of trails in Cumberland. They're free to use for the first hour and $2 per hour after. Users unlock them by scanning a QR code on the bike with their phone and using an app, Movatic, to create an account and start riding.
"The QR code will show you the trails that are here within the CID, but you can connect beyond the Cumberland area," Kim Menefee, executive director of the CID, told attendees. Menefee said she hopes people working in and around the area "will take the opportunity to go out and enjoy them (the bikes), this beautiful Cumberland community."
The Cumberland and Town Center CIDs relaunched their bike share programs in December after the programs were paused in June 2020. Zagster, the former bike share partner company, pulled out of the programs, citing pandemic-related business problems.
The programs were relaunched with a new partner, Tandem Mobility, which offers bike share programs in Hershey, Pennsylvania; Huntsville, Alabama; and Kansas.
Adam Ross, communications and outreach manager for the Cumberland CID, said ridership has increased each month since the program was relaunched as the weather has warmed up.
"We've had a little over 1,000 rides, and about 600 users," Ross said. "That translates to, people are coming back to ride the bikes more than once, so that's always a positive for us."
The CID bike share program is aimed at providing short recreation and point-to-point trip transport. CID staff hope the program improves health, increases development, reduces car emissions, supplements transit and contributes to a "safety in numbers" effect for cyclists — the idea that the more cyclists there are, the safer it will be.
Two of the six other stations are located in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area — one at Cochran Shoals and another at Paces Mill. The others are at The Battery Atlanta, CobbLinc Cumberland Transfer Center, Riverwood Parkway near Cumberland Boulevard and Bob Callan Trail Trailhead.
