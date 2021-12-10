CUMBERLAND — The business elite of Cobb’s most powerful commercial district look to be on board as the county moves toward a transportation sales tax referendum next year.
Cumberland CID board members agreed Thursday they want to see the county “bite the bullet now” on transit expansion.
“We know that you’re going to look at a quarter million, 300,000 more people here, I don’t know how you can’t do something now,” said Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant. “To me, it doesn’t make any sense to just do it half-a**** at a quarter of penny. You have to do it right.”
County commissioners are currently weighing what level of sales tax increase to put to the voters in a referendum to fund transportation and mass transit improvements. Those decisions are expected to be unveiled next month, but in the meantime, they can know they have the CID’s support if they want to go big.
“Do the right thing,” Plant told Commissioner Jerica Richardson. “Because otherwise, it’s just punting and pushing the problem downstream. It doesn’t get any better. It’s just going to keep getting worse.”
Chimed in board member and real estate developer Bob Voyles, “I totally agree.”
Added Plant, “Am I going to use it? No way. I'm an old guy. (I’m) in my car. That's my prerogative. But what I've also said is, don't make decisions for people that look like me.”
The discussion was kicked off by a presentation from Cobb DOT’s Drew Raessler, who gave an abbreviated version of his “Mobility SPLOST” pitch he’s been delivering for the last month.
Eyeing the options before the county, Voyles said he wasn’t enthralled with the idea of building a heavy rail line (like MARTA) from west Atlanta to Cumberland. While the expectation in real estate circles had been that businesses would continue moving into the city, he’s observed that companies are becoming more scattered around the suburbs. And a rail line designed to bring commuters into Atlanta, he said, doesn’t fit that reality.
“So as Cobb looks at where its employees are coming from, the notion of connecting to the heavy rail system may drop in importance. It’d be great to be connected to it, but it’s just too expensive, and it sucks all the air out.” he said. “So the (bus rapid transit) solution, to me, just makes more and more sense.”
Board chair John Shern encouraged Raessler not to overlook a critical route for the business community — transit from Cobb to the Atlanta airport.
“Every major sub-market in the city of Atlanta has mass transit … to the airport — except here. We have to keep that in mind,” Shern said.
When Vinings resident Ron Sifen also asked about the possibility of an express bus between Cumberland and the airport, Raessler said the project “was a point of discussion,” but was hampered by “the length and the frequency and the cost."
As the discussion drew to a close, Shern offered an anecdote to illustrate his point.
"I always think back to — (real estate developer and former Atlanta Hawks owner) Tom Cousins likes to tell the story about him going to Ernest Barrett in the 1960s and saying, 'Ernest, we need to run sewer and water to every farm in Cobb County.'
"And he got thrown out of the office. But they did that, and it proved to be exactly what Cobb County needed."
