CUMBERLAND – The Paces Mill segment of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is the “gateway” and “largest single park asset” of the Cumberland area, as Bob Voyles put it Thursday.
But the park itself “looks very long in the tooth," said Voyles, a member of the Cumberland Community Improvement District's board.
Thus did the CID unveil its latest version of a plan to completely renovate the park, with the release of renderings generated by Barge Design. The goal, designer John Fish told CID members at their monthly meeting Thursday, is to turn a mere parking lot into a place which feels like a national park.
Under the new plan, the large parking area which greets visitors as they turn from Cobb Parkway would be moved upriver. At the entrance would instead be a meadow area ringed by a winding driveway. The proposed redesign would also add more river overlooks and install an amphitheater-type seating area under the Cobb Parkway overpass.
Barge and the CID are working with Cobb County and the National Park Service to finalize the estimated $11.5 million project. Fish said the new design had been met with “positive vibes” from the various agencies.
CID Executive Director Kim Menefee, meanwhile, said the recent appointment of Ann Honious as the Park Service’s permanent superintendent should help the process along.
In addition to the landscaping changes, Barge proposes to build a new pavilion on the site and update the dated structures. The buildings will have to be all but “literally bulletproof,” as the entire site sits within the river’s floodplain.
“Just remember that everything we’re building has the potential to be completely inundated,” Fish said.
The design elicited approval from the CID’s board, and Voyles spoke with zeal about the need for the board to continue pushing the project along.
“It does cost money, and it’s a cumbersome process,” Voyles said. “No one else is going to step up and do this pre-funding. No one. The county isn’t going to have the money, the state’s focused on other priorities, and we know about the federal government.”
Apartment magnate and fellow board member Barry Teague reminded the board that the area in question, at over 750 acres, approaches the size of New York City's Central Park (843 acres). Given the driveway from Cobb Parkway is the only true ‘main entrance,’ it should enjoy a design befitting the park’s grandeur, he said.
Braves Development Company CEO Mike Plant, who voiced consternation at the travails of doing business with the government, said he wanted a simple question answered—when’s the ribbon cutting?
The CID’s Planning and Projects Director Kyethea Clark said a two-and-a-half year timeline was feasible, but everything depends on where and when the CID can find the money. The same goes for the CID’s other major recreation project: the Cumberland Multi-Modal Path, a bike and walking trail encircling the district.
Earlier this week, the Cobb Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of a grant application for planning expenses for the pathway. The infrastructure grant through the federal RAISE program, if approved, would provide over $2.8 million for planning. A $705,000 local match would be paid for by the CID.
Funding sources for all the recreation projects remain subject to changing winds in Washington, said Jamie Tucker, the CID’s lobbyist. The three options for cash are Congress’s annual budget process, an expected forthcoming surface transportation bill, and President Joe Biden’s planned infrastructure bill. The very existence of those options, Tucker said, should give the CID encouragement.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how the politics shake out over the next couple of weeks,” Tucker said. “But obviously, all three tracks that we're talking about … signal that the federal government is stepping up and increasing its investment in infrastructure, which bodes well for funds flowing down to the state and local level that can be deployed by the CID.”
