CUMBERLAND — A $7.3 million operating budget has been approved by the Cumberland Community Improvement District for fiscal 2020, based on estimated revenues.
The Cumberland CID board’s vote to approve its next annual budget was unanimous and without discussion by members at their regular meeting in the Cobb Chamber of Commerce building Thursday morning.
Executive Director Kim Menefee introduced the CID’s proposed fiscal 2020 operating budget for the board’s approval and got it within just a few minutes.
She told the MDJ the budget is based on estimated revenue of $7,392,809.
It includes $4.9 million for capital projects, part of the CID’s ongoing work to improve and beautify roads, street decorations, landscaping and recreational trails within its 6.5 square miles.
The fiscal 2020 budget also includes $670,000 for community landscaping labor, $250,000 on new initiatives and planning, and $640,000 for "in-house" labor.
It also allocates $130,000 to federal lobbying, $48,000 to state lobbying, $110,000 to "partnerships" and $248,500 for communications.
Menefee said the CID’s next five-year plan through 2024 will be crafted during the board’s 2020 annual retreat on Feb. 27.
“We look forward to having that time together to assess our future projects,” she said.
The 31-year-old Cumberland CID, reportedly the first of its kind established in Georgia, aims to enhance community infrastructure, increase property values through development and create a better environment for residents and visitors.
The CID gets tax money from commercial property owners in its district, who pay an additional five mills of property taxes.
To date, the CID estimates it has committed about $140 million of the business community’s money to a range of upgrades.
Its projected tax take for 2019 was $6.9 million, from assessed property values totaling $1.3 billion.
In other business at the CID’s Thursday meeting, board members approved spending of $60,000 on weed spraying and tree installation around the junction of Interstate 285 and Cobb Parkway.
CID Operations Director Kyethea Clark said this work should begin before the end of the year.
Clark also got board members’ support to spend $35,000 on a standard design plan for the district, which would be something future developers would have to adhere to.
The plan, to be undertaken by Cobb development firm Croy Engineering, will take inventory of existing street decorations, signs and street lights, and address how to unify and expand decorative elements within the district going forward, Clark said.
It’s expected Croy will complete the plan within two months, starting in January 2020.
