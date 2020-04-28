The Cumberland Community Improvement District has committed about $170,000 to various projects aimed at improving the area’s traffic flow and street aesthetics.
Members of the Cumberland CID board conducted a video meeting April 23, and voted on several requests from staff for funding.
Chairman John Shern said the CID is in a strong financial position at present, with all obligations covered by existing funds, but board members need to prepare for financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know that anybody really has a solid handle on how this is going to end up,” Shern said. “I think we need to be cautious in using our dollars.”
CID counsel Lynn Rainey said assessments for the 2020 tax digest were supposed to have already been sent out, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a delay.
A decision about how to go about this year’s tax digest is due in coming weeks, Rainey said.
Treasurer Barry Teague said the CID has just under $5 million in the bank and is projected to collect about $31.4 million over the next five years.
The CID has already committed about $22 million in projects, of which around $10.4 million remains unspent, Teague said, leaving around $25.8 million in uncommitted cash through 2025.
Teague said the CID administration costs would be around $3.3 million over that time, leaving around $22.5 million for the CID to spend, “or about $4 million per year.”
Master plan
Executive Director Kim Menefee requested approval from the board to spend a little over $37,000 completing a report to update the CID’s master plan through 2024.
“Our goal is to add the funding components needed to get us through the 2024 plan,” Menefee said before the board unanimously approved her request.
Eric Bosman, of planning firm Kimley-Horn, said the Cumberland CID master plan report will identify projects by priority through 2024 and outline the cost and funding options for each project so the board can decide whether to adopt it once completed.
“It looks good; I’m very anxious to get the funding part,” Shern said of the report.
Traffic study
The board also approved a request from Menefee for up to $69,903 for a traffic study in the Paces Ferry Road area, given high congestion there during peak times and ongoing development.
Menefee said CID staff will partner with Jacobs Engineering Group, the Cobb County Department of Transportation and other stakeholders to identify the local road circulation and functionality, planned growth and development, and future Interstate 285 express lane impacts.
She cited several large projects happening in the area, including Home Depot’s recent $27 million purchase of a 125,000-square-foot office building on Paces Ferry Road near the Perimeter in Vinings, and the construction of a church and 63-unit senior living facility by Passion City Church Cumberland on Cumberland Parkway near Mt. Wilkinson Parkway.
Street banners
The board also unanimously approved a $62,700 request from staff to upgrade and refresh the CID’s 532 street banners.
CID Communications and Outreach Manager Adam Ross said the board set aside money in early 2019 to remove torn and ripped banners, of which $42,000 remained unspent.
He said 424 banner poles need upgrading, for which hardware costs will total $65,000, for 424 adjustable mounts and 101 banner arms.
In addition, the fabrication of new banners for the CID, proclaiming “This is Cumberland,” will cost $10,900, and installation of the new banners will cost a further $26,800.
Ross added to that a yearly maintenance fee of $2,000 in calculating the $104,700 initial spend.
With $42,000 already allocated for the task, $62,700 was needed, Ross explained, adding that the only annual cost going forward in the short term would be $2,000 for maintenance.
Menefee said staff expected to get many years out of the new banners before they would look at replacing them. The old banners were “up too long” and not maintained properly, she said.
Menefee said Cobb Travel and Tourism was “very supportive” of the new banners from a theme standpoint, but could not commit to funding for the project in exchange for its logo on the banners.
“They’re having to go through cuts in their budget because (of) how tourism’s been hit by this virus,” Menefee said.
