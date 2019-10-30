Wielding a black, semiautomatic handgun, a man robbed a bank near The Battery Atlanta on Wednesday morning, according to the Marietta Police Department.
The suspect entered Fifth Third bank at 2197 Cobb Parkway South shortly after 9 a.m., approached the teller, pointed a gun at her and began repeating "this is a robbery." He gathered an as-yet-to-be-determined amount of money and fled on foot. No customers were in the bank at the time.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, said the suspect is between 5'10" and 6'2", has a "very slender build" and was wearing a "skeleton-style mask."
"The reality is that we know it's a long shot, but we’re hoping someone will recognize the combination of clothes, size, shoes," McPhilamy said. He urged people to look at photographs taken by the surveillance camera and call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477 or Detective Michael Selleck at (770) 794-5372 with any tips.
