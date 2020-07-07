Facing no opposition, a proposed 325-unit apartment complex in the Cumberland area received a stamp of approval from the county’s Planning Commission Tuesday.
Developer NGI Acquisitions sought a rezoning that would allow it to put the five-story building on about four acres just south of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285.
The Planning Commission’s vote means the county’s governing board will hear NGI’s request at its July 21 meeting. The Planning Commission is an advisory body, and can only make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners, which has the final say over rezoning cases.
More than half of the units would be one-bedroom or studio apartments, according to NGI attorney Garvis Sams. About 34% would be two-bedroom apartments and about 5% would be three-bedroom apartments.
Units would start at $1,375 per month and top out above $3,000, Sams added.
A similar development nearby, meanwhile, was held until the Planning Commission’s next hearing due to an error made by county staff.
Flournoy Development Group is seeking a rezoning that would allow it to put a five-story, 340-unit apartment building on four acres beside The Battery Atlanta.
A person who had come to the Planning Commission hearing to speak in opposition to Flournoy’s request was told — incorrectly — that the case had been held and would not be heard Tuesday.
Flournoy attorney Kevin Moore requested that the commission hold the hearing out of respect for the opposition.
In other business, commissioners recommended approval of a proposed senior living subdivision near the Paulding County border in west Cobb, just south of Macland Road.
Developer Seven Springs originally proposed 61 houses for those 55 and older on the 15-acre site. In response to community opposition and staff and planning commissioner feedback, it reduced the number of units to 38.
One area resident spoke in opposition to the development, saying she was concerned about the impact it would have on runoff, traffic and the school district’s tax revenues. Homeowners 62 and older are exempt from paying property taxes toward county schools.
When Seven Springs’ request first came before the commission in March, Planning Commission Chairman Galt Porter told opponents their argument regarding property taxes was misguided. He said the school district makes up the difference in lost revenue by raising the rate at which it taxes eligible properties — it does not simply forgo the revenue.
“When we hear about ‘Oh, they’re losing $14, $16 million a year’ — not really,” he said at the time. “The rest of us are paying to subsidize the seniors, but that was a choice that Cobb voters made ... a long time ago.”
Seven Springs’ project was not the only one commissioners had asked to make dramatic cuts.
Traton, LLC has proposed putting 83 attached townhomes on 10 acres off Riverside Parkway, just south of its intersection with Blair Ridge Road and about three miles from Six Flags Over Georgia.
At the commission’s June hearing, Porter asked Traton to cut the density of the proposed subdivision in half.
Tuesday, Moore said Traton “just (wasn’t) able to make the numbers work” and asked that the commission withdraw the request.
Finally, the commission held a request that would put 104 houses on 55 acres off Macland Road, about one mile from its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway.
Commissioners had held the project at their June meeting to give developer Toll Southeast LP Company more time to negotiate with area residents.
Although the company had managed to win their support — one area resident said Tuesday that negotiations with Toll had lead to “reasonable compromises” — Porter said issues with the site plans had to be corrected before he could recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve it.
