MARIETTA — Crowds gathered around Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday afternoon as the Navy's Blue Angels and Air Force's Thunderbirds flew overhead to salute those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The joint flyover, dubbed "America Strong," was part of a longer trip, with formation flights over Baltimore, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Atlanta beginning at about 11:30 a.m. and ending just after 2 p.m., according to a news release.
“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day in and day out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time, but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”
“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe,” added U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot. “These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COIVD-19 pandemic.”
Despite a request from the two demonstration squadrons for people to stay in their homes and observe social distancing rules, hundreds still gathered with lawn chairs or lunch in parking lots of restaurants and gas stations, on top of parking garages or along the side of the road to watch the planes pass overhead.
Gwen Goodman, who lives in east Cobb with her husband, Henry Goodman, said they'd planned a picnic on the top of the hospital's blue parking deck. Gwen Goodman said they picked up lunch from McAlister's Deli across the street and headed up about an hour before the jets were set to pass.
"My husband was military, so we decided we've got to see that," she said, her husband adding that he'd scoped out the top of the deck at about 10 a.m. that morning.
Henry Goodman, an Army veteran, said the flyovers are a unifying gesture for the country in a time when many Americans and Cobb Countians need comfort.
"I think it's good. It's needed," he said. "It'll be a great boost for (health care workers) too."
Along with the crowd of families sitting in the backs of trucks or vans on top of the parking deck were hospital workers, sporting masks, scrubs or white coats. They joined the others in watching the horizon expectantly and looking over the walls of the deck to see the crowds below.
Gary Jacobson, a vascular surgeon at Kennestone, stood with Jeremiah Blair, a physician's assistant, as they waited for the jets to fly past. Jacobson said while he believes most health care workers feel appreciated for the work they're doing, "it's nice to see that coming from the highest levels."
Blair said there has been "an outpouring of support" for health care workers, from donations of meals to signs of appreciation lining the streets.
"You don't go into health care wanting praise or admiration or anything, but then you see these signs saying, 'Heroes work here,' ... and the Blue Angels come to town and they say it's because of the health care workers — it's just great. It's really an honor," he said.
As the tight formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraftpassed over Kennestone Hospital on the sunny and blue-skied Saturday, the Blue Angels deployed trails of smoke. The crowds cheered and snapped pictures as they attempted to follow the rocketing jets across the parking deck before packing up their chairs, kids and pets and heading back down the levels.
On another parking deck rooftop, onlookers and hospital workers erupted into cheers before the planes had even arrived, said Rose Wing, former chair of the Cobb Republican Party and candidate for the 37th District of the Georgia House of Representatives. Wing said the two groups hadn't expected to see each other.
"We all went crazy cheering and clapping for them. It was a wonderful community experience, and it makes you grateful that you live in Marietta and Cobb County," she said, adding that the medical professionals began filming the celebration on their phones. "Awesome sight."
Saturday's flyovers were the second operation of several planned in the coming weeks, and were a culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, as well as numerous local government offices, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.