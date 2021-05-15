POWDER SPRINGS — Rachel and Susan English have sold their wares — handmade jewelry and tie-dye apparel — at festivals all throughout the southeast.
The daughter-mother duo from Douglasville had high praise for their latest stop: Powder Springs’ inaugural Bringing the Sea to the Springs seafood festival.
“Last night was amazing,” Rachel English said Saturday afternoon, sitting beside her tent at Thurman Springs Park. “Everyone was so nice, they were in a good mood. They just seemed happy to be here and to be out.”
“And it was a good turnout,” her mother, Susan English, chimed in.
The three-day festival showed no signs of slowing down Saturday. Some festivalgoers stood shoulder-to-shoulder and shuffled their feet in human traffic, squeezed between tents hawking fried seafood and festival staples such as beer, corn dogs and gyros. Others relaxed on beach towels or folding chairs in front of the park’s amphitheater, where Atlanta’s Gold Standard Band performed ‘70s soul and funk hits.
The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus. It is a joint production between Powder Springs and Robin Roberts Promotions, which has organized the North Georgia Highlands Seafood and Wine festival in Young Harris.
“From the comments we’ve seen on Facebook, you can tell that they live in Powder Springs,” Jeff Crowder, director of Powder Springs’ parks and recreation department, said of the festival goers. “They say that this is something we’ve needed for a long time.”
Nicole and Jarren Hunt sat in Thurman Springs Park Saturday, paper plates loaded with food, as their two kids and a friend chattered beside them.
“We’ve only been here for about five years,” Nicole Hunt said. “This is our first time seeing, other than 4th of July, a big festival like this. We usually kind of go around the Marietta Square, other parts of metro Atlanta.”
She was grateful to have a big event in her backyard for once.
“Especially with two kids, it easier to get up and go close to your house instead of having to go on (elsewhere).”
Hiram’s Robin Hutcheson, a former Powder Springs resident, said the festival was more crowded and pricier than she had expected. Nevertheless, she and her daughter were enjoying themselves, happy to get out of the home after a year of virtual school and sheltering at home.
Susan English said she noticed the pent-up energy among customers.
“Everybody here seems to be like, in the mood to spend, and they’re happy to be out,” she said.
There were other reasons she and her daughter were enjoying their experience in Powder Springs. Festival staff frequently emptied garbage bins and serviced the portable restrooms, something Rachel English said she’d never seen elsewhere. A strong police presence put them at ease.
“I’ve done other festivals where they serve alcohol, and it’s like, people are trying to steal stuff or they’re throwing up or they’re falling down,” Rachel English said. “We would definitely redo this festival. We’ve added it to our route.”
In all likelihood, they will have that opportunity. In an interview before the festival began, Pam Conner, Powder Springs’ city manager, said city officials hoped to make the festival an annual event, assuming it met or exceeded expectations.
Saturday, Crowder said it had indeed exceeded expectations.
“I’ve never seen downtown Powder Springs this vibrant and alive,” he said. “As a hometown native of Powder Springs, it’s very rewarding. It’s something … that’s going to be great a memory for me, looking back, that I was a part of.”
