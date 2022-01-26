Cobb Republicans will consider several changes to their organization Thursday night, but those changes have prompted criticism from some in the party who see an attempt by its new leadership to consolidate power and oust dissenting voices.
In an interview Wednesday, Salleigh Grubbs, the first-term chair of the Cobb GOP, denied those accusations. Grubbs was overwhelmingly elected by party members in April 2021 to a two-year term as the party’s chair.
“There’s no mal-intent there at all,” Grubbs said. “I am all about unity, and there is diversity of thought and opinion in any organization, and I’m not here to rule by any edict. I’m here to give people a voice in the party.”
The 200-some voting members of the Cobb County Republican Party are known as the county committee. The proposed changes would alter the makeup of the party’s smaller “executive committee,” comprised of party leadership, and grant it more control of the party’s spending, diminishing the power of the rank-and-file, the critics allege.
“Even though we are supposed to work together because we’re supposed to have the same goals, it just doesn’t seem like Cobb County wants to work together,” said DeAnna Harris, chair of the Cobb Young Republicans.
Specifically, those changes would remove several people from the executive committee, including the leaders of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club and the Cobb Young Republicans.
The changes would add to the executive committee the chairs of the party’s sub-committees — people hand-picked by the party chair. Several other members of the executive committee are allied with Grubbs, having been a part of the “slate” that was elected to leadership positions along with her last year. Others are elected by the party’s grassroots.
The changes also vest more spending power in the executive committee.
Currently, a purchase over $3,000 has to be approved by the county committee. Under the proposed rules, the threshold for purchases that require pre-approval would rise from $3,000 to $5,000, and the executive committee would be granted the power to approve such purchases as well.
All told, the changes are, perhaps, the most substantial to the party’s self-governance in more than 10 years, according to Jason Shepherd, Grubbs’ predecessor.
Early this month, after backlash forced Grubbs to cancel a candlelight vigil to commemorate those who were arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Shepherd said one elected official had told him they now advise people to join the Cobb Republican Women’s Club led by Nancy Couch rather than the Cobb GOP.
“I think the extremists have taken over the Cobb GOP, and when you look at the explosive growth of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club, I think a lot of Republicans in Cobb County who are concerned about the direction that the actual party itself is taking are gravitating toward Nancy Couch and that organization,” Shepherd said at the time.
In a statement to the MDJ, Couch said she had not been contacted about the proposed changes and learned of them in an email that went out to all county committee members.
“I know there’s been a legacy for many years for the CCRWC to be represented on this executive committee,” she said. “But the CCRWC will continue to focus on our mission to elect Republicans and educate and inform our electorate on important issues facing our county, state and nation.”
Harris was more critical in her assessment of the proposed changes, which, she said, amount to “consolidation of power and removing transparency.”
Shepherd agreed. Under the proposed changes, the executive committee “becomes a very insular group of people with not a lot of diversity of thought,” he said. And spending changes would give Grubbs and the executive committee leeway that could be abused in the event the rank-and-file in the future choose a less-than-honest leader.
“There may be nothing wrong with this administration,” Shepherd said, but “what about the next (administration)? What about the next (after that)? … We’ve had chairs in Cobb County who were not exactly above-board.”
The changes were proposed by the party’s rules committee, which is tasked with reviewing and updating the organization’s bylaws, Grubbs said. Although she supports the proposed changes, she did not request them, she insisted.
Grubbs appointed the members of the rules committee, which is chaired by longtime party member Donna Rowe and includes former party chair Rose Wing, Grubbs said.
Changing the makeup of the executive committee of the Cobb GOP would bring it in line with the state party, according to Grubbs, as the executive committee of the Georgia Republican Party does not include members of the state-level Young Republicans or Women Republicans groups.
Regarding the spending changes, Grubbs said organizing events has become more expensive as the party has grown. Raising the pre-approval threshold and vesting spending power in the executive committee, whose meetings are easier to arrange than those of the county committee, gives the party more flexibility to organize large events, Grubbs said.
Harris was critical of the Cobb GOP’s censure of Gov. Brian Kemp in September, and believes the proposed change to the executive committee is retaliation for her comments at the time.
“They all came in on this Trump wave, to be honest with you,” Harris said in October of members who had voted for Kemp’s censure. Party members who had been active in years past, she continued, don’t participate anymore.
“It’s a bunch of new people. … I don’t know where they come from, but they need to go back.”
Grubbs said the proposed changes have “absolutely nothing to do with” Harris’ criticism of the censure.
“For one thing, I’m not going to retaliate against people, we’re in this fight together against the Democrats,” Grubbs said. “We need to be united, this rule change is something that is just an administrative change to bring us in line with the state according to the state rules. So, you know, to take it personally is the wrong approach, in my view.”
The controversy over Kemp’s censure did prompt another proposed rule change that Grubbs had personally requested, she said.
Under the proposed rules, resolutions would have to be presented to the executive committee 15 days before it meets. The executive committee would then vote to recommend the county committee approve or reject the resolution, and present its recommendation, along with the resolution itself, to the county committee no fewer than 15 days before the county committee meets.
That change would prevent the “kerfuffle” that arose last fall, when Michael Opitz, chair of the party’s resolutions committee, proposed Kemp’s censure at a September meeting, Grubbs said.
Opitz did not give the county committee advance notice he would be introducing the resolution, and copies were not available at the meeting, according to members who attended. The resolution was read aloud and passed by a simple majority that night, angering some who wished they had had time to consider it before a vote.
“We felt like it’s only fair that people have it in writing, they have the opportunity to read it, and that we have an opportunity to (give) a heads up before it’s presented to the committee,” Grubbs said.
Shepherd believes the kerfuffle could have been avoided without a rules change. But he welcomed limiting members’ ability to introduce resolutions, which, he said, take up an inordinate amount of time and “tend to cause more division than unity.”
