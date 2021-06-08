The Cobb school board Thursday is scheduled to discuss critical race theory, a topic that has become a flashpoint across the state and nation.
Critical race theory is an academic concept that says racism is not merely about individual prejudice but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
At Cobb's May 20 school board meeting, a large group of parents spoke during public comment condemning, among other things, critical race theory, some calling it “Marxist” and “evil” and one person comparing it to the teachings of Mao Zedong.
The parents said they saw evidence that the theory is being taught in Cobb Schools.
Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn has an item with his name attached on the board's agenda for Thursday's meeting. The item also carries the subtext "for potential action."
While Scamihorn declined to comment on what exactly he'll bring for discussion, the Georgia school board on June 3 voted to essentially endorse Gov. Brian Kemp’s opposition to teaching “critical race theory” in Georgia schools, despite criticism from advocates that it would muzzle open discussion of America’s history of racism.
A resolution state board members passed 11-2 declares the board’s belief that the United States “is not a racist country, and that the state of Georgia is not a racist state.”
The five-page resolution goes on to oppose any use of public education resources to “indoctrinate” students in any political ideology or theory or accepting either federal or private funding that require teaching that anyone is inherently racist or inherently a victim of racism.
A Facebook event titled, "Educational Justice School Board Meeting Demonstration," organized by Jennifer Susko — who is listed as a fourth and fifth grade counselor at Mableton Elementary School and has been an outspoken critic of the school district's handling of reported racism and other complaints — encourages people to gather in the parking lot before the board meeting at 514 Glover St., Marietta, "to challenge the Superintendent's harmful position on Critical Race Theory and talking about race/racism at all."
When asked for his position on critical race theory following public comments at the May 20 board meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that as long as he is the Cobb Schools chief, “I will commit to keeping any theory or curriculum, which is not part of Georgia’s standards, out of every Cobb County School District classroom.”
Susko's event description encourages attendees to "bring signs to show your support for antiracism and for teachers being permitted to teach accurate US history."
"Show up to bring awareness to how our community has been demanding educational justice for the past many, many years and that we will certainly not stop now," the description reads.
By 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 28 people responded that they would attend, and another 46 replied that they were interested. Susko did not respond to request for comment by deadline on Tuesday.
Opponents of critical race theory have said on social media that they also intend to have their voices heard on Thursday.
But, Cobb school board member Tre Hutchins told the MDJ Tuesday, the topic is a moot point. Critical race theory is not included in Cobb or Georgia curriculum at any level and, therefore, is being politicized for no reason.
"I'm not sure why we're talking about critical race theory nationwide or even here in Georgia," Hutchins said. "Critical race theory does not even have a K-12 curriculum that could even be implemented in any school at all ... so to continue to talk about something that does not affect the children in schools is a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of our time."
There is no evidence of critical race theory seeping into education, so the topic is needlessly divisive, Hutchins said. He also called the ongoing debate on critical race theory "an indictment on teachers," saying Cobb teachers don't deserve to be framed as people who are out to "maliciously do something to hurt the social-emotional health of children."
"That's not a conversation I need to have, because it's not relevant to what we're doing in Georgia or in Cobb County," he said. "Let me focus on children."
The Cobb school board will meet Thursday for a work session with public comment at 1 p.m., followed by an executive session. The board will return for a budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. and a voting session at 7 p.m.
