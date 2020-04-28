Unwell Cobb County residents are delaying critical care because of fears over the coronavirus, which is putting their health further at risk, local medical experts say.
The MDJ spoke with Dr. Vik Reddy, chief medical officer at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, and Dr. Barry Mangel, Wellstar Health System’s chief cardiology officer, about this issue Tuesday.
Reddy and Mangel say hospitals in Cobb and all over the country are experiencing the same problem, with people in need of critical care delaying it because they are either afraid they might catch COVID-19 while receiving treatment, or that they will overwhelm already stretched medical staff and resources.
“We’re seeing exactly what we were concerned about, which is patients that are either avoiding or delaying their care,” Mangel said. “I am concerned that the delay will lead to more complications and more severe disease.”
Reddy said there is a 40-50% decline in emergency room visits across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and this is also being seen at Wellstar Kennestone.
“What we really want to encourage is people with serious conditions to seek out treatment when necessary,” he said. “So, stroke, heart attack. Things like appendicitis or significant abdominal conditions. We really want people to seek out care as soon as possible.”
In regards to cardiology patients, Mangel said there had been a 30-60% drop in heart attack and stroke victims across the country and at Wellstar during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve seen a number of patients that have delayed care,” Mangel said. “Patients who have had heart attacks and delayed care for several days because of their concern for coming to the hospital, and as a result of that delay have had more complicated medical conditions.”
For those patients, delayed care often means irreversible damage to the heart or brain, more difficult treatment and less ability to recover, Mangel said.
“We’re asking patients to come to the emergency room when they think they have a serious problem in a similar fashion to what they would do if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “If you’re having chest pain or shortness of breath, or you’re having stroke symptoms, those are things that we always encourage people to seek out health care and to go to the emergency department. This is something that we do every day and it should be no different now during this outbreak.”
What to expectSocial distancing is in place at Wellstar hospitals, including in waiting rooms, Reddy said, and staff are wearing protective gear to limit COVID-19 spread.
More screening for high temperatures and other coronavirus symptoms is also occurring, he said.
While Wellstar is mitigating the risk of the new coronavirus as best it can, it still has capacity to treat critical patients who aren’t infected as well as those who are, Reddy said.
“I don’t see that (capacity) as being a barrier at all right now,” he said. “We’re really basically trying to maintain the same level of care that we did before. There’s gonna just be a lot more focus on protecting our providers, our members, our patients and family members from COVID-19.”
Mangel said the system will eventually have to catch up with the large numbers of patients who are delaying their care, which is another reason to seek help immediately, irrespective of the pandemic.
“There is still uncertainty about what we’re going to see on the other side of this,” Mangel said. “At some point, that care will need to occur, so we’ll be prepared to manage those volumes when it does come back. My big concern is that when people delay the care, that it’s more complicated to take care of these individuals because the disease may have worsened, or there may be irreversible aspects to what has transpired.”
