A Marietta man is wanted by authorities on 21 criminal charges after Smyrna police said he attacked and raped a woman inside a vehicle before he caused a critical-injury car crash while fleeing arrest.
An arrest warrant was issued for Alfred Antwan Armstead on April 25, following a series of incidents the day prior that reportedly left two female victims with serious injuries.
Per his seven-page warrant, Armstead was in the driver’s seat of a silver Jeep Renegade SUV parked on Belmont Park Drive in Smyrna off Windy Hill Road near Atlanta Road early in the morning of April 24.
While in the vehicle, Armstead punched and slapped a woman in the face, pulled her hair and started to burn it with a lighter, then raped her, per the warrant. He had earlier given the woman money in expectation of sex as a form of repayment, and she had promised to provide illegal drugs in lieu of financial payments for sex, police said.
While at Belmont Park Drive, Armstead was driving the SUV with the female victim and another female passenger inside, when he struck a police patrol vehicle’s passenger side mirror and continued onto Windy Hill Road westbound, driving at speeds of around 100 miles per hour toward the South Cobb Drive intersection, per his warrant.
Armstead was driving on the wrong side of Windy Hill Road when he sped through a red light at the intersection and smashed into a white Chevrolet Express cargo van that was turning left (eastbound) onto Windy Hill Road from South Cobb Drive southbound, police said.
Armstead ran from the scene and has yet to be apprehended, records show.
The rape victim in his SUV received injuries to her left forearm, a laceration on the right side of her forehead, a possible fracture to her left wrist and a nasal injury as a result of the crash, per investigators.
The other female SUV passenger was critically injured, resulting in her having an emergency operation to put a rod in her left thigh, police said, adding she also suffered substantial injuries to the right forearm and a fractured right wrist.
Police claim they found two handguns in the SUV, one of which was stolen, as well as over 130 grams of marijuana, 83 ecstasy pills and drug dealing paraphernalia.
Armstead is charged with 13 felonies, of rape, sex trafficking, aggravated battery, driving causing serious injury by vehicle, drug possession, intent to distribute drugs, firearm possession as a felon, firearm possession during a drug-related felony, firearm possession during a crime, driving hit-and-run, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, criminal interference with government property and fleeing police, per his arrest warrant.
He also faces eight misdemeanor charges, of battery, obstructing police, failing to yield at an intersection, running a red light, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and driving hit-and-run, records show.
Per court records, Armstead is a convicted felon with several criminal cases in Cobb County dating back to 2011, and was last sentenced in 2017 to two years on probation for drug possession.
