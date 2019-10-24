Kennesaw is experiencing a drop in the number of vehicle break-ins after a summer spike that also affected other parts of Cobb County.
Kennesaw’s crime statistics show that reports of larceny dropped significantly from August, when there were 50 reported incidents, to September, which had 34.
Additionally, the city reported 40 in July, 46 in June and 50 in May. There were 29 in both April and February and 21 in March.
Capt. Kevin Mitchell presented the information to the City Council this week, prompting Mayor Derek Easterling to ask what may have caused the reduction.
Mitchell said, “Getting the message out to the public for the ‘hide it, lock it, lose it’ campaign to remind all the citizens to hide any items of value out of sight, lock your vehicles and remain vigilant.”
Police Chief Bill Westenberger previously told the MDJ that the majority of break-ins are occurring in unlocked cars in residential areas.
In other business:
♦ Council approved the purchase of an Elgin Crosswind Streetsweeper with a vote of 4-1. Council member David Blinkhorn was the lone nay vote. Ricky Stewart, director of public works, provided an itemized breakdown of the cost to the council and mayor at Blinkhorn’s request. The base model is $130,999, but additional features requested brought the cost up to $263,754.
♦ Council also revisited the final plat for Cantrell Crossing, a 70-town home development at 3088 Rutledge Road. Last week, council members Blinkhorn and James “Doc” Eaton voiced concerns about the lack of streetlights and sidewalks on two narrow roads within the community which will also be the responsibility of the HOA to pave.
Darryl Simmons, zoning administrator, told the council the two private streets were designed as alleyways and “specifically designed for rear vehicle access for those townhomes … not a peculiar layout. It’s been done in other developments and it brings a unique design for this development.”
The plat was approved 4-1, with Blinkhorn as the nay vote.
Council member Tracey Viars issued a reminder that the Garden Gallop 5K to benefit Smith-Gilbert Gardens will take place Saturday and for residents to be aware of road closures. There will also be a one-mile fun run and tot trot. This is the final race of the 2019 Kennesaw Grand Prix and according to the website, the city is expecting more than 1,000 runners. Participants get free same-day entrance to the gardens with their bib.
