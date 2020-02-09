Roadwork is scheduled for a busy east Cobb thoroughfare Monday morning.
Contractors will be shutting down lanes on Sandy Plains Road between East Piedmont and Ebenezer roads near Sprayberry High School starting at 9 a.m., weather permitting, according to a Cobb County statement.
The county said the contractors will be marking pavement, and lanes will close in both directions, but closures will not occur in the northbound and southbound lanes at the same time
All lane closures will be removed before 3 p.m. Work is expected to continue on Tuesday if not completed on Monday.
