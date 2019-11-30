Creative World School, an early child education franchise, has broken ground on its first Georgia location in Vinings, set to open in late spring 2020.
The 10,000-square-foot school, to be located at 1975 Cumberland Parkway, just east of Interstate 285, will feature age-appropriate classrooms, a kitchen, offices and multiple outdoor play areas, according to a news release from the education franchise.
The center of the building will have a large atrium, known as “The Exploratorium,” offering a variety of hands-on experiences for children.
The construction project is being headed up by Wesley Lovvorn of Lovvorn Construction, who specializes in commercial projects throughout Atlanta.
Creative World School of Vinings is owned by franchisees Nisha and Bhavesh Mehta of Smyrna. Nisha Mehta will oversee the school operations on a daily basis while her husband will focus on behind-the-scenes coordination for the business, according to the couple.
The Vinings location will likely employee between 25 and 35 employees, the Mehtas said.
The husband-and-wife team say they decided to open their own franchise when, after searching for the right early education school for their now-8-year-old daughter, Arya, came up short.
The couple, who also has a 4-year-old son, Ariv, said they were searching for quality child care with academic instruction, but also a creative environment that encouraged students to discover and learn based on their interests.
When they were introduced to the concept of opening their own Creative World School, they jumped at the chance.
“When we visited our first Creative World School, we were wowed when we walked into the Exploratorium,” Nisha Mehta said. “It amazed us and we were intrigued by the whole facility: the curriculum, the classrooms, the open floor plan and the learning opportunities which were amazing and inspiring.”
Nisha and Bhavesh Mehta said the mission of their school will be to instill in the children compassion for others, to help them meet new friends and to prepare them for a “rapidly changing world ahead of them.”
“With the setup of our school, the curriculum, and partnerships with parents, we are committed to providing the best quality of education in Vinings and Smyrna, and (we) aim to achieve the best in each child’s desire to explore their world,” Bhavesh Mehta said.
The school is expected to offer early child education classes for children ages 3 months through 5 years, as well as summer camp and programs for students ages 6 to 12 years.
For information on Creative World School of Vinings, call 678-889-7626 or visit www.creativeworldschool.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.