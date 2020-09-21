After some wrangling over the language of an anti-racism resolution in June, one member of the county’s governing board expressed his frustration with its fraught approval.
“It should have only taken five minutes to write the resolution and the remainder of the time spent on deciding how to address the issue,” east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said at the time. “People want to see actions and not words.”
On Tuesday, the Cobb Board of Commissioners will take its first step toward acting on the spirit of that resolution when it considers the creation of the ”Cobb County Council for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation.”
Commissioners amended the agenda item Monday morning to require that bylaws and a charter for the council be brought before the board for final approval in January 2021. Speaking after the board’s Monday morning meeting, Chairman Mike Boyce said he was hopeful the proposal had garnered a majority of the board’s support.
If approved as currently written, the council would be empowered to “identify opportunities across a broad spectrum to assist in the education and mitigation of systemic, institutional, and structural racism.”
The summer’s nationwide protests against racial injustice inspired Cobb residents, who led dozens of protests of their own — one of them more than 3,000 strong.
Boyce said formation of the council would show county residents who marched against racial injustice that their government has heard their concerns and is sincere in wanting to address them.
It will be required to meet at least 10 times per year, according to county documents, and “and encourage organizational and community partnerships through conferences, workshops, and special events.”
Any proposal put forward by the council would ultimately have to be approved by a majority of the board.
Boyce said members of the board support the council’s formation “in principle.” But he and other colleagues on the board still have questions, such as its name and whether it would receive any funding. (As currently written, the resolution states the council “shall commit no monies without the prior approval of the county manager.”)
Boyce, a Republican, said he would like to ensure the council includes the breadth of the county’s ideological diversity.
“There’s a sea change in the air,” he said. “We didn’t get to 780,000 people by our birth rate. We got there because people are moving to Cobb County, and when they move here, they bring their ideas with them. ... How do we reflect and respond to that call for change?”
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, the board’s lone Democrat and African American — and Boyce’s opponent for Cobb chairperson in the upcoming general election — said in a text message Friday that she does not think the resolution is “ready for prime time” and declined to comment further ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the text of the resolution, the council would have 15 members. Five would be appointed by the members of the county’s governing board. Another five would represent prominent organizations in the county: the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the local chapters of the NAACP and SCLC, Kennesaw State University and the county bar association. The final five would be appointed by “the existing (council) members.”
The members would serve two-year terms, with the exception of those appointed directly by the board, who would serve four-year terms.
