With the delta variant putting a damper on late summer festivities, authorities and event organizers in Cobb say they’re expecting a busy, but not crazy busy, Labor Day weekend.
In downtown Marietta, the annual Art in the Park festival will return to take over the Square with over 150 fine art booths and vendors. Festival Director Carolyn Morris said given the event was canceled in 2020, she’s not quite sure what to expect, but is optimistic folks will return with enthusiasm.
“We are at full capacity, as far as artists are concerned. So I think there’s a comfort level with them, and they’ve been out and about,” Morris said. “As far as the public is concerned, from the other event organizers I’ve been talking to, they’ve said crowds have been equal, if not better.”
Officer Paul Hill with the Marietta Police Department said the festival will be the main focus of MPD this weekend.
Cobb Travel and Tourism, meanwhile, hopes the weekend, typically a popular vacation time, will continue the gradual improvement in Cobb's tourism industry.
“The hotel industry in Cobb continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and we have seen positive trends over the last few months,” spokesperson Lindsey Burruss said. “Events including the Austell Labor Day Festival, Live! Brew Fest at the Battery Atlanta, and more, are drivers that will attract both residents and visitors.”
Cobb’s marquee outdoor recreation spots – Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area – told the MDJ they expect crowds to be roughly consistent with what they’ve seen throughout a busy summer season.
“At present, we do not anticipate larger crowds than normal,” said Marjorie Thomas of Kennesaw Mountain Park. “As you know, weekends at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park are typically always busy if the weather is nice.”
While the park’s visitor center and bookstore will remain open for the weekend, other facilities will be closed, Thomas added. Masks are required when indoors at the park’s facilities.
Ann Honious, Chattahoochee Recreation Area superintendent, said she expects normal – as in high – visitation for the weekend. Given the expected crowds, Honious urged caution while out on the river or on its banks. She also reminded visitors to check flow rates and bacteria levels in the river before heading out.
Cobb Police echoed the sentiment that they’re not expecting crowds to get too out of hand this weekend.
“Our department doesn’t have any plans for increased enforcement activity during the Labor Day weekend,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk. “If there should be any need for an increase we will of course respond, but there is no actionable information to warrant any increase at this time. We hope everyone celebrates safely.”
