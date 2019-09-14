A 78-year-old pilot who crashed into a Marietta home was unable to fly his plane without the aid of autopilot.
That’s the finding of a recently released report by the National Transportation Safety Board into the fiery 2017 crash that took the life of pilot Robert George Westlake of Atlanta.
Westlake was flying from Cincinnati, Ohio, and heading toward Fulton County’s Charlie Brown Airport, returning from a business trip, the report says.
He was not far away when an air traffic controller with the Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center advised him of a change to his original flight plan, according to the report. That was at about 6:50 p.m. on March 4.
Westlake complied, but minutes later, he reported having difficulties with the plane’s GPS and steering.
"I have no idea what's going on here," Westlake said at about 7:03 p.m.
At about 7:20, Westlake told the controller that he was "just barely able" to keep the airplane straight and its wings level and that he was unsure he would be able to make a right turn into the airport. He told the controller he thought he was on the heading the controller provided, but he couldn’t see the airport.
The controller asked Westlake if he wanted to declare an emergency.
"I'm not sure, and I think I ought to declare an emergency just in case," he said, before asking the controller to have the control tower "turn up" the runway's landing lights.
At 7:23, Westlake said "what runway am I running into … is the runway going sideways?"
The controller told him which runway he was heading for, and Westlake said, "Well, I've got my landing gear down, but I don't know."
A minute later, Westlake could be heard saying, "It's going down, it's going down," followed by the sound of the autopilot disconnecting.
The plane’s warning system could be heard saying "pull up, pull up," then the recording ended at 7:24.
The home struck by the plane was gutted by jet fuel-fed fire. The home’s owners, Deacon Norm Keller and Barbara Keller, were at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta for a Stations of the Cross service. Norm Keller had not been scheduled to preside over the service, but the two decided to go to church anyway, and later said would most likely not have survived if they had been home.
"The oxygen that was there that supported the fire, we wouldn’t have been able to breathe," Norm Keller said. "I believe we would have asphyxiated before we burned. ... We were blessed."
Keller told the MDJ he had not yet read the report, but he thinks Westlake chose to go down where he would have the smallest chance of creating collateral damage.
“I still believe that the pilot did his darndest to avoid the maximum damage," he said. "He put the plane where it did minimum damage, although he did lose his life, and we’re very sad about that.”
The Kellers' home was a total loss, but no other injuries were reported from the crash. The couple now lives in Kennesaw.
The Cessna 500 Westlake was flying was originally certified to be operated with a pilot and copilot. The FAA can issue a single-pilot exemption to a pilot who completes an annual course, but the NTSB found no evidence Westlake had qualified.
A friend of Westlake, a flight instructor and an airplane mechanic who had flown with him several times, told the NTSB he repeatedly told Westlake he needed a co-pilot, but Westlake said he preferred to fly solo.
The friend said that the pilot was "very confused" with GPS on the plane as well as "very dependent on the autopilot," activating it immediately after takeoff and then deactivating it on final approach to land.
The friend also said Westlake did not properly use a flight control system pilots call “trim,” which caused the airplane to “fight” the autopilot. The friend said he once flew to Savannah to fix the plane’s autopilot, only to arrive to discover that Westlake had not trimmed the plane properly and there was nothing wrong with the autopilot.
“This information suggests that pilot historically had difficulty flying the airplane without the aid of the autopilot,” the report concludes. “When coupled with his performance flying the airplane during the accident flight without the aid of the autopilot, it further suggests that the pilot was consistently unable to manually fly the airplane. Additionally, given the pilot's previous experience with the GPS installed on the airplane, it is likely that during the accident flight the pilot became confused about how to operate the GPS and ultimately was unable to properly control of the airplane without the autopilot engaged. Based on witness information, it is likely that during the final moments of the flight the pilot lost control of the airplane and it entered an aerodynamic stall. The pilot was then unable to regain control of the airplane as it spun 4,000 feet to the ground.”
