A portion of Whitlock Avenue is closed due to a crash, police say.
Marietta Police report residents should avoid the area around Whitlock Avenue and Dallas Circle while they work to clear a vehicle crash. The road may not be reopened until as late as 1 p.m.
Dallas Circle remains open and can be used as a detour route.
