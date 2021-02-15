A portion of Whitlock Avenue is closed due to a crash, police say.

Marietta Police report residents should avoid the area around Whitlock Avenue and Dallas Circle while they work to clear a vehicle crash. The road may not be reopened until as late as 1 p.m.

Dallas Circle remains open and can be used as a detour route.

