Marietta police are investigating an auto accident at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Canton Road Connector.
A vehicle overturned on site, and drivers were advised to seek alternative routes for an hour following the crash Friday morning.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a Marietta police spokesman, said the road reopened about 11:30 a.m., roughly an hour after police issued a public advisory on the crash.
No one suffered life-threatening injuries, McPhilamy told the MDJ.
He said a semi-trailer truck was traveling northbound on Cobb Parkway when it struck a maroon Buick Rendezvous traveling southbound on the road and attempting to turn left onto the entry ramp for the Canton Road Connector.
“The driver of the Buick failed to yield turning left, causing the collision,” McPhilamy said. “Due to the impact, the Buick rolled over with three passengers inside.”
One occupant requested transport to the hospital, citing pain, while the Buick driver was issued a citation for failing to yield, he said.
