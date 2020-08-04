Drivers are urged to avoid N. Marietta Parkway and the Interstate 75 exits at N. Marietta Parkway due to a car wreck, Marietta Police Department reported Tuesday afternoon.
A single vehicle wreck caused cable wires and traffic lights to be knocked down, though there are no known injuries, Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.
North Marietta Parkway and the exit ramp from I-75 northbound onto the road are closed. All traffic on N. Marietta Parkway is being diverted onto either I-75 North or South. Drivers in the area should expect significant delays while city utility workers work to replace or remove power lines in the road.
Return for updates.
