Time to get crafty! This weekend, March 13-15, the American Craft Show will return to the Cobb Galleria Centre. The show, in its 31st year, will feature unique handcrafted items by the country’s leading artists. GO!
The American Craft Show brings together more than 250 diverse makers of fine craft from around North America.
“Because our show draws talent from all over the country, we have a diverse range of makers, including jewelry makers, ceramics, home goods designers such as handmade furniture, fashion accessory designers, mixed-media artists, basketry, wood workers, fiber and textiles and so much more,” said Karin Koser, American Craft Show marketing consultant.
The show offers a chance to connect with the artists.
“The American Craft Show is a three-day celebration of fine craft objects and those that make them. It brings together award-winning established artisans, emerging artists and students of fine craft with collectors, curators and shoppers, providing attendees the chance to engage with each artist, learn the history of craft genres, and even the opportunity to dirty their hands in clay or learn a homemade cold remedy at the Let’s Make Inspiration Stations,” Koser said.
The show is a local tradition.
“The Atlanta show is the largest juried fine craft event in the Southeast that draws artisans from as far away as California and Maine, and from right here in Cobb County, providing the most unique handmade items in one place at prices ranging from budget to luxury. Many of the show’s patrons have rarely missed a show here in its 31 years and look forward to seeing artists whose work they collect, as well as new faces,” Koser said.
The show is an opportunity to support the craft.
“The American Craft Shows are sponsored by the national nonprofit American Craft Council, which champions makers by showcasing craft artisans across the spectrum from students, emerging artists and those with dozens of years making fine craft, by providing mentoring opportunities for new artisans, and by educating attendees with hands-on, fun activities. This year, the number of Georgians and Georgia-based organizations participating in the Show and ancillary events nears 100; they include everyone from Callanwolde Fine Arts Center to the Herbalistas, a group that produces herbal tinctures given to Atlanta’s homeless and disadvantaged communities,” Koser said.
“Atlanta has a great appreciation for makers of craft, and we are a seeing a resurgence in people wanting to learn how to make their own clothes, accessories, beers and spirits, as well as metalsmithing and fused glass décor,” Koser said.
The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Pkwy. in the Cumberland area. Show times are March 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m; March 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m; and March 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online for $12 and on-site as a $13 one-day pass, and are free for American Craft Council members, and children ages 12 and under.
To reach the American Craft Council directly, call 612-206-3100.
