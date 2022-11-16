COVID-19 transmission levels in Cobb County remain low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, Cobb's top public health official Dr. Janet Memark urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu. In a release, Memark said flu activity is already high in metro Atlanta and she expects a winter surge of COVID-19.
"We are hoping to avoid the triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) all at the same time this winter. Some areas of the country are already seeing this phenomenon. You can protect yourself against two of these viruses with your bivalent booster and the flu shot," Memark wrote.
Eight people died from COVID-19 since last week's report. Over the past two weeks, Cobb has seen an average of 57 cases per 100,000 people.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Nov. 16, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16
Category
11/16/22
Change since 11/9/22
Cases
163,821
+219
Hospitalizations
5,364
+17
Deaths
1,831
+8
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16
Category
11/16/22
Change since 11/9/22
Cases
2,258,328
+2,706
Hospitalizations
129,654
+453
Deaths
33,975
+75
As of Nov. 14, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 112 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 42% of them unvaccinated. The system had nine COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, six of them unvaccinated, and two COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, one unvaccinated.
