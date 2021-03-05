In the latest interview with infectious disease expert Dr. Danny Branstetter, of Wellstar Health Systems, we take stock of what he has learned one year into the coronavirus pandemic. Although the novel coronavirus was first identified in 2019 (hence the disease it causes being named COVID-19), the United States did not declare an emergency until mid-March of 2020. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: We're approaching the one-year anniversary of the first diagnosed case of coronavirus in Cobb County. ... What was going through your head (in March 2020) and how much of what you were thinking or saying then has come to pass or been vindicated by what happened in the 12 months since?
A: What I recall was being very concerned about protecting everyone: how do we get good information out there to keep people safe? And that included my teammates here at work, but also the community members, people in long-term care facilities, things like that. ... That was my biggest concern and what kind of kept me up at night. And trying to understand how this virus is transmitted and who's most at risk, we were still learning a lot about that. The thing that we knew at the time was that we were all vulnerable, and that ... in order to break the pandemic we would need to get to herd immunity to really prevent spread within the communities at a rapid rate, and that those numbers appear to be around 70% (to) 80% is what we're going to need to achieve (herd immunity).
All those things we were worried about has come to pass. But the protection measures and the extent to which we needed to protect ourselves — the communities really stepped up. That was probably the most impressive thing I remember about March of last year, was the way that communities and the partnerships that we had with other facilities, other healthcare (providers), the Department of Public health, National Guard, all that just really helped us ... flatten the curve there within a month to prevent a huge surge right at the first.
Q: One thing that I do remember from March 2020 is just how scared everyone seemed. It was a new virus, China had locked down a city of 11 million people, Italy was being absolutely ravaged, New York was (too). I've got friends and family there. They would tell me how all they would hear were sirens. ... I think that fear has definitely waned in the months since as we've learned to live with this. But what I'm wondering is, is the novel coronavirus as scary as it seemed at the time, or have we learned stuff either about the virus or about treating the virus that have made it less frightening?
A: I think now, for me, it's less frightening. We have seen a lot of patients, we know how this is transmitted, we know what steps to take to mitigate the risk of transmission and acquisition. And we have tools to diagnose it now that we didn't have before. We do have some therapies that are effective. And even now, we have vaccines that are proving to be (of) great efficacy and (safe).
Q: President Joe Biden says there will be enough vaccine for every American adult by the end of May. Of course, distributing those vaccines will take some time. But I wanted to ask, Where do you think the United States will be by the end of summer?
A: Right now, I think that's the biggest X factor in predicting our future — how much of that vaccine can we actually get to the public and (can we) get people to take the vaccine?... If we get a majority of the vaccines distributed that are going to be available in May by summer, we should be in a (much) different place than we are now as far as numbers of cases per 100,000 being reported, number of hospitalizations and ... the death rate.
Q: What happens once we reach herd immunity?
A: Herd immunity means that there are enough people in our communities that have protection against severe disease and death from the virus. ... And that protection is there in the community enough that we're not having outbreaks of this. And outbreaks are defined as multiple people having it at the same time. So we're protected enough that we're not passing it around to each other to a massive extent. And when we have enough of those outbreaks together and enough locations, that's an epidemic. And when it goes across the globe, that's a pandemic. So that's where we are right now.
What (herd immunity) is not — and I want to be clear about this — what it does not confer is protection to every member of the community. ... Every individual needs to be immunized in order to protect themselves from getting the virus. Just because herd immunity is reached and we're no longer having outbreaks does not mean that the virus went away, or that it's not still infecting people causing complications ... So we cannot rely on herd immunity alone to protect every individual. We rely on herd immunity to break a pandemic and prevent outbreaks from happening.
Q: What have you been hearing about willingness to take the vaccine? ... Are you hopeful that we will reach herd immunity?
A: I am very hopeful. I think the things that favor that is, by summer we will have had more experience, more safety data and time for people to get to understand the vaccines that are available, and the side effects and vaccine responses that are going to be seen with them.
In some polls, even 30% still are not willing to accept the vaccine because of distrust of the vaccine, (or) they're anti-vaxxers anyway, or they don't trust the government whom they are seeing as being a key player in this. So those factors, I think, with time, with trust, gaining trust and experience with these vaccines — (by) summer I think that 30% will be lower. I'm very hopeful that it will be, and that'll allow us to get closer and closer to herd immunity.
Q: What lessons have doctors, hospital administrators, epidemiologists and others learned in the past year that can be applied going forward? I'm not just thinking about the next pandemic. I'm also thinking about what the coronavirus has taught us about how America or Georgia does health care, how Americans approach health care.
Q: The first thing ... that really kind of was laid bare during the COVID pandemic was health equity. And I think it's different when we say "healthcare" inequities — I want to really focus on that "health" part of it. I think we really were shown that the communities need to come together. It's not just healthcare systems, it's not just the public health, but it's faith organizations and civic organizations. It's all kinds of people in and around our communities, in addition to the healthcare providers, that will help us maintain healthy communities. And maintaining (that) health is important for chronic diseases like diabetes, to reduce that obesity epidemic that we have in this nation.
I think the other lessons would be telehealth and how we can leverage that technology to provide more access to care that is equal, in a lot of cases, to in person visits, (and) increases those accesses in hard to reach areas or where providers are scarce for some populations. ... The other is the effects of mental health on crises. So the stresses that this puts on people, the anxiety, what isolation does to our health and our mental health — all of those I think were highlighted.
Q: What changes do you think are permanent or will become standard practice after the pandemic?
A: What you're seeing here locally, in Wellstar as well as throughout the nation, is increase in tele-visits. ... Overall, I think that's one of the biggest changes that we're seeing. The other I would say is the individualized care. So we know there's increased risk factors amongst different people and understanding what each individual's risk factor is for acquiring coronavirus, having complications from coronavirus. And then the specific screening questions like travel information or exposure — I think all those are more standard practice now, more heightened ... and will be after the pandemic as well.
Q: I've read over and over that the world's response to a public health crisis is to essentially forget about it once the danger has passed, that we haven't learned from past pandemics or crises, that we're always ill-prepared for the threat we can't predict. I'm wondering whether you share that sentiment and whether you think this time is going to be any different. Have we learned from the coronavirus? Are we going to be ready the next time something like this just pops up out of nowhere?
A: Time will tell. I really don't know how much we'll learn and carry forward and (whether) we'll be any better prepared for the next one. I hope we will. I hope that, honestly, for all of us, that in my lifetime, I don't see another worldwide pandemic. But I do know that we should be prepared for it and that we will see some outbreaks. We've seen them over the last few years before COVID-19.
The things that I hope we don't forget out of this is how to do things better and rapidly and not let, you know, perfect be the enemy of good and (of) progress, as the saying goes.
I think for me, the biggest lesson learned is the collaboration that's necessary to be able to row the boat in the same direction. ... So everyone understanding what they need to do and in a coordinated fashion, to make sure that supplies are maintained (and) to make sure that people have ongoing accurate updated communications. Even though that communication and information may change hour to hour and seem contradictory, at least we're continuing to update that and coordinate that.
Q: What does the future hold for us as it relates to the coronavirus? Do you expect us to"beat it"? Will it become something like the seasonal flu, albeit less deadly once a certain number of people have been vaccinated?
A: The one thing I'm pretty solid on is that COVID is here to stay. It's a part of our infections that we'll continue to see going forward. Much like, as you mentioned, influenza is a part of our lives (and) has a seasonality to it, we'll see if COVID's year-round or if it has a seasonality to it as well. The other things I think we're in for: I think we're in for several more months of doing things to prevent infection the best we can. And each individual is going to have to make those decisions as best for them as far as how much travel they do, gatherings they go to, masks they're wearing, washing their hands, socially distancing.
The other thing I would predict, and I may be wrong on this, and I'm willing to accept and admit it can be wrong: I think people are going to pay attention to infection rates. I think they're going to pay attention to infection rates of COVID, influenza (and) local community outbreaks of other things. So not too long ago, we had some measles outbreaks. So I think people would want to pay attention to those and what those look like and know what they need to do to assess what's best for them. Have they been vaccinated? Do they have people vulnerable at home that could be at increased risk? And what steps do they need to take to limit those? I think people are going to make those self decisions a lot better by looking at this data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.