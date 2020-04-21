Twenty-two personal care and nursing homes in Cobb County had a confirmed case of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
Such facilities with more than 10 confirmed cases are Marietta’s A.G. Rhodes Home, with 18; Alto Senior Living Marietta, with 11; Marietta’s Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab, with 34; Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, with 36; Marietta’s PruittHealth, with 11; Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 11; and Woodland Ridge Senior Living, with 14.
Woodland Ridge Senior Living in Smyrna had the most deaths of any Cobb facility, with six. No other facility in the county had reported more than two deaths.
The DCH releases the list every weekday evening at 7 p.m.
The report relies on data provided by the facilities to the DCH as of 2 p.m. the day it is released, and only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more.
“It is possible that a facility may report different numbers to other outlets based on the time of day information is released. This report is subject to change,” notes the DCH’s website.
The facilities listed in Monday's report are:
- A.G. Rhodes Home Inc. -- Cobb
Residents: 98
COVID-positive residents: 18
COVID-positive staff: 4
Resident deaths: 2
- Alto Senior Living Marietta
Residents: 50
COVID-positive residents: 11
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
- Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center
Residents: 138
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
- Arbor Terrace of East Cobb
Residents: 63
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Atherton Place
Residents: 148
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 1
- Atria Mableton
Residents: 46
COVID-positive patients: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab
Residents: 79
COVID-positive residents: 34
COVID-positive staff: 12
Resident deaths: 0
- Canterfield of Kennesaw
Residents: 72
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 9
Resident deaths: 0
- Delmar Gardens of Smyrna
Residents: 94
COVID-positive residents: 4
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 0
- Greenwood Place
Residents: 37
COVID-positive residents: 8
COVID-positive staff: 5
Resident deaths: 2
- Heritage of Sandy Plains
Residents: 45
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Manor Care Rehabilitation Center - Marietta
Residents: 84
COVID-positive residents: 6
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab
Residents: 152
COVID-positive residents: 36
COVID-positive staff: 18
Resident deaths: 0
- Presbyterian Village
Residents: 94
COVID-positive residents: 2
COVID-positive staff: 0
Resident deaths: 0
- PruittHealth - Marietta
Residents: 92
COVID-positive residents: 11
COVID-positive staff: 10
Resident deaths: 2
- Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center
Residents: 105
COVID-positive residents: 11
COVID-positive staff: 8
Resident deaths: 1
- Ross Memorial Health Center
Residents: 79
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Signature Healthcare at Tower Road
Residents: 109
COVID-positive residents: 1
COVID-positive staff: 1
Resident deaths: 0
- Signature Healthcare at Marietta
Residents: 123
COVID-positive residents: 4
COVID-positive staff: 4
Resident deaths: 2
- The Solana East Cobb
Residents: 79
COVID-positive residents: 0
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 0
- Sterling Estates Senior Living Community
Residents: 68
COVID-positive residents: 7
COVID-positive staff: 3
Resident deaths: 2
- Woodland Ridge Senior Living
Residents: 39
COVID-positive residents: 14
COVID-positive staff: 2
Resident deaths: 6
