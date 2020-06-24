Faced with a pandemic, Georgians hunkered down this spring. The governor asked that they stay home. Most did, and it worked.
“We saw this curve initially flatten and plateau,” Dr. Danny Branstetter, a specialist in infectious disease at Wellstar Health System, said Wednesday. “It was magically quick. I was super impressed.”
That has changed.
As the MDJ reported Tuesday, cases are on the rise. Tuesday, the state announced 165 new cases in Cobb County. Wednesday, another 135.
The single highest daily increase before that was 118 on May 6.
Since the first case was reported in Cobb March 8, a total of 4,269 county residents have received a positive test result, according to state figures. A total of 236 people have died — two more than were reported Tuesday.
“This is an alarming trend,” Branstetter said. While hospitals have had ample time to prepare for another surge of patients, there is always the possibility that they could still be overwhelmed by people who contracted the virus and became seriously ill, he added.
The data released daily by the state Department of Public Health lags what is happening in communities, Branstetter said.
"So when I'm looking at these numbers, these high numbers that we're seeing are preliminary numbers," he warned. "I'm anticipating those to go up further yet as we're going to gather more people who develop symptoms the next few days. And those test results come back a couple of days later."
Examples of the spread abound.
Members of the Hillgrove, McEachern and Pope high school football programs have tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, a Smyrna restaurant announced it would temporarily close after two employees tested positive for the virus.
People are simply tired of social distancing, Branstetter said.
"And I know we all have COVID fatigue, and we're tired of hearing to wash our hands and wear our face masks and to stay home if ill and to avoid large crowds and reduce the amount of time you're in big crowds," he said. "I know people want something different and we're ready to get through this. It's not time. We still have to adhere to those and do our best to stick with those as long as possible until we get through it."
The spike in cases is not, he insisted, due to increased testing.
Early in the pandemic, testing was limited to those who were seriously ill due to a limit in the number of available test kits, he pointed out. A concerted effort to ramp up the state’s testing capability means that limitation no longer exists. And yet, a higher percentage of people are now testing positive than were testing positive in April and May.
When testing began in early March, some 25% of those who were tested were found to have the virus. As the number of people tested grew, that figure eventually dropped to 4%. The number of those tested has increased still, and yet 8% are now testing positive, he said.
Branstetter said the virus is spreading in just about every type of community or sub-population: rural and urban, young and old.
But two groups have been hit particularly hard during the recent uptick: young people and Latinos.
The latter may be hard hit, he said, because they work disproportionately in jobs where working remotely, social distancing and use of personal protective equipment is either impossible or difficult, such as manual labor. They also tend to live in larger households, he said.
Although early tests of potential treatments and vaccines are promising, he said, there is no guarantee they will ultimately succeed, and people have to be prepared for a protracted fight against the virus.
"The reality is that (COVID-19), coronavirus, SARS-2 is not going away," he said. "It's here to stay. So no amount of self-quarantining, isolation, lockdown is going to make this dissipate (entirely). We as a society are now going to have to learn how to carry on our daily lives and our daily activities safer so our transmission and acquisition of COVID is reduced."
