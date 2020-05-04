As of noon Monday, Cobb County has had 1,810 total cases of the coronavirus and 98 deaths, per the latest state Department of Public Health report.
The latest report shows about 50 new cases since Sunday afternoon, and two new deaths. The county is averaging about 228 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state.
In Georgia as of midday Sunday, there had been 29,103 reported cumulative cases and 1,204 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.