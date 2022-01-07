Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Cases of the coronavirus in Marietta schools have hit new highs, according to data the district released Friday.
In Marietta City Schools, 99 students and 56 employees have the coronavirus, according to district data.
Both numbers top highs set almost one year ago. On Jan. 29, 2021, the district reported 78 students and 27 employees had the coronavirus.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, Cobb County School District had not released its weekly coronavirus case totals.
It is the latest indication of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, which has sent case numbers to record highs in the county, state and country.
For the second consecutive day, the state did not update its online coronavirus database, and instead issued a news release with select statewide figures.
Since Thursday, an additional 21,233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, 370 have been hospitalized and 33 have died.
The state Department of Public Health has struggled with a technical issue concerning "Electronic Laboratory Reporting" and has said it would update its full report once the issue is resolved.
"Data for case counts, hospitalizations and deaths come from sources other than ELR, and as such are not impacted by the same problem," the DPH said in Friday's news release.
Statewide, use of intensive care unit beds is on the rise, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office.
ICU bed usage peaked in early September, during the wave fueled by the delta variant, with about 3,000 beds in use any given day.
That figure dropped to around 2,300 in November and has held steady until this week. As of Friday, 2,463 ICU beds, or 86%, were in use around the state.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
As of Friday evening, neither report had been updated since Wednesday.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Cases may be exploding but the good news is that the smyptoms are milder than the Delta variant. Lose the fear and hysteria because even thought we will forever be with covid, 99% of the people who get it get over it.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Gauranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(1) comment
Cases may be exploding but the good news is that the smyptoms are milder than the Delta variant. Lose the fear and hysteria because even thought we will forever be with covid, 99% of the people who get it get over it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.