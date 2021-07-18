After months of declining infection rates, COVID-19 cases have begun to creep up in Cobb County and elsewhere.
The uptick has public health leaders sounding the alarm that, as the “delta” variant of the virus becomes the dominant strain in the United States, Americans are not out of the woods just yet.
In Cobb, the 14-day average number of cases has trended upward from late June’s 29 per 100,000 residents, to 54 in recent days. That is still well below rates earlier this year and is likely to be due in part to gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend and the easing of restrictions.
“Cases per 100K in Cobb County have risen well off recent lows, but still remain below the 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold considered ‘high community spread,’” the county said Friday in a social media post.
That trend is also reflected statewide. Georgia’s seven-day average of has more than doubled in the last month, according to the Department of Public Health.
Deaths and hospitalizations, meanwhile, have yet to catch up, though during past surges, those upward trends were not reflected until weeks after cases began to rise.
Dr. Janet Memark of Cobb & Douglas Public Health said last week that residents who are vaccinated have little to fear at this time.
“The only people that are at risk are the unvaccinated at this point,” she said, noting almost all current hospitalizations and deaths are coming from unvaccinated populations.
Still, the delta variant’s proliferation is raising concerns as America “reopens.” The CDC believes the variant to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus, and more resistant to currently available vaccines.
A May report coming out of the United Kingdom found the Pfizer vaccine to be 88% effective against the delta variant, compared with 95% efficacy against previous strains of the virus.
