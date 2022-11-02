COVID-19 transmission in Cobb County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Janet Memark, the district health director for Cobb and Douglas counties, recently warned that COVID transmission is likely to increase in the winter months, and encouraged residents to get the new bivalent COVID booster.
Memark said the combined effects of COVID-19, RSV (a respiratory virus that has been affecting kids recently), and flu have the potential to overwhelm hospitals this winter. Flu season has already started, she added.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday, Oct. 2, and how they compare to the week before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Category
11/2/22
Change
Cases
163,372
+298
Hospitalizations
5,313
+20
Deaths
1,814
+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday, Nov, 2
Category
11/2/22
Change
Cases
2,252,117
+3,030
Hospitalizations
128,742
+476
Deaths
33,802
+62
As of Monday, Oct. 31, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 99 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 52% of them unvaccinated. The system had 13 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, 69% of them unvaccinated, and 4 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 75% of them unvaccinated.
