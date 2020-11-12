A COVID-19 testing site at Life University is open weekly now through Dec. 16.
Tests are available via drive-thru for the Life community and for residents of Cobb County at 1100 Barclay Circle SE in Marietta, in the parking lot directly across from the university's human resources building.
The site is normally open on Wednesdays, but next week it will be open Monday instead. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates for COVID-19 testing at Life University:
- Monday, Nov. 16
- Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Wednesday, Dec. 16
