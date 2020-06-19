Before the COVID-19 outbreak, scheduling a primary care appointment never took a second thought. Now in the wake of the pandemic, many people may be skipping those important preventative care visits – and end up putting their overall health at risk.
During COVID-19 and beyond, primary care plays a major role in staying healthy, according to Wellstar health experts.
“For many people, preventative care is often the first line of defense to spot potential health risks,” said Dr. Jeffrey Tharp, Wellstar Health System Chief of Primary Care & Medicine. “It’s important for everyone to get a wellness check-up at least once a year, even if you’re feeling completely healthy.”
He continued, “Using diagnostic testing and other health screenings, your primary care physician can help identify conditions such as obesity or high blood pressure early, before they develop into more serious diseases.”Whether you need to schedule a routine health exam or receive treatment for a chronic condition, Wellstar is working hard to protect patients and team members amid COVID-19.“During this time, Wellstar is continuing to follow strict safety precautions to keep you safe and prevent potential infection throughout all of its facilities,” Dr. Tharp explained.
Wellstar’s Primary Care Promise
From small children to busy parents and active seniors, Wellstar offers individualized treatment for each and every person.
To find the right fit for your health needs, our expert medical team:
- Treats the whole person. Working alongside you, our care team listens to your questions and concerns to find the best treatment options.
- Delivers personalized care. Our care team takes the time to get to know you as an individual and understand your family medical history.
- Spots health issues early. Diagnostic testing and routine wellness checks (like mammograms or colonoscopies) can help catch more serious illnesses early.
- Uses a comprehensive approach. Primary care allows you to take charge of your health, whether you need up-to-date immunizations or help to maintain a balanced diet.
- Offers continued care for chronic diseases. Find ongoing support and guidance to manage chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or arthritis.
- Coordinates treatment with specialists. When needed, primary care providers can refer you to other medical specialists – like cardiologists or neurologists – for treatment.
Safe Care During COVID-19
Wellstar is committed to providing the best and safest care for patients of all ages. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Wellstar locations have put additional measures in place to keep you and your family safe.
For details about how Wellstar is ensuring the safety of patients and team members, visit wellstar.org/safecare or call 770-956-STAR.
