A state list of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 now includes seven in Cobb County.
The facilities are Pruitt Health Marietta, AG Rhodes Cobb, Canterfield of Kennesaw, Powder Springs Transitional Care and Rehab, Marietta Life Center, Greenwood Place and Signature Healthcare.
The list, compiled by the state Department of Public Health and published Friday by the governor's office, only includes facilities with confirmed cases as of April 8.
Delmar Gardens of Smyrna was included on the state’s first such list, published April 3, but was not included in the most recent list.
DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said Delmar had been included in the April 3 list in error, as the confirmed case was at one of its independent living facilities. Long-term caregivers are not required to report infections at such facilities, Nydam said.
Pruitt Health Marietta had the most confirmed cases, with five. Greenwood Place had three, Signature Healthcare and AG Rhodes had two, and the other facilities each had one.
The data in the report relies on information provided to and verified by the department.
“It is possible that a facility is reporting different numbers to different entities, but unless it has been verified by the Department of Public Health, it will not be included in this weekly report,” notes a news release from the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.