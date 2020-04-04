Cobb County’s number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 453, including 23 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
As of Saturday evening, there were 453 COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 6,383 in the state, up from 422 Cobb cases and 5,967 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Friday.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 23 in Cobb and 208 in Georgia. Friday night those figures were 20 in Cobb and 198 statewide.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday, there were 239,279 COVID-19 cases in America and 5,443 deaths.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 959 cases and 26 deaths; Dougherty with 685 cases and 30 deaths; and DeKalb with 539 cases and 9 deaths.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue.
About 19.8% of confirmed cases in Georgia (1,266 cases) have required hospitalization, according to Saturday’s numbers. Around 3.3% have died.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (6,160) and deaths (201):
Fulton 959, 26
Dougherty 685, 30
Dekalb 539, 9
Cobb 453, 23
Gwinnett 400, 8
Clayton 235, 9
Henry 167, 3
Bartow 160, 7
Carroll 158, 2
Lee 134, 8
Cherokee 120, 5
Hall 117, 0
Douglas 84, 4
Sumter 83, 4
Chatham 81, 3
Floyd 80, 3
Rockdale 75, 2
Forsyth 71, 1
Fayette 66, 4
Coweta 64, 2
Early 64, 1
Clarke 62, 8
Houston 59, 6
Terrell 57, 2
Mitchell 53, 1
Newton 52, 1
Richmond 51, 1
Paulding 50, 0
Colquitt 49, 3
Lowndes 37, 1
Bibb 36, 1
Columbia 36, 0
Worth 36, 1
Muscogee 35, 0
Tift 34, 0
Troup 33, 1
Crisp 28, 0
Glynn 28, 0
Spalding 26, 2
Thomas 26, 0
Barrow 25, 2
Oconee 24, 0
Gordon 23, 2
Polk 18, 0
Randolph 18, 0
Walton 18, 0
Ware 18, 3
Dawson 16, 0
Decatur 16, 0
Pierce 16, 0
Whitfield 16, 1
Bryan 15, 1
Calhoun 15, 1
Coffee 15, 0
Dooly 15, 1
Jackson 15, 0
Laurens 15, 0
Greene 12, 0
Turner 12, 0
Upson 12, 0
Baldwin 11, 1
Meriwether 11, 0
Butts 10, 0
Haralson 10, 0
Liberty 10, 0
Miller 10, 0
Peach 10, 1
Burke 9, 0
Effingham 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Murray 9, 0
Pickens 9, 1
Fannin 8, 0
Seminole 8, 0
Clay 7, 0
Lamar 7, 0
Madison 7, 1
Monroe 7, 1
Pulaski 7, 0
Bacon 6, 0
Camden 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Harris 6, 0
Irwin 6, 0
Jones 6, 0
Mcduffie 6, 1
Schley 6, 0
Stephens 6, 0
Appling 5, 0
Baker 5, 1
Brooks 5, 0
Bulloch 5, 0
Dodge 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Pike 5, 0
Toombs 5, 1
Warren 5, 0
Washington 5, 0
Ben Hill 4, 0
Jasper 4, 0
Macon 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
White 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Grady 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Jefferson 3, 0
Rabun 3, 0
Talbot 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Walker 3, 0
Wilkes 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jenkins 2, 0
Johnson 2, 0
Marion 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Morgan 2 ,0
Putnam 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wilcox 2, 0
Wilkinson 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Elbert 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Wayne 1, 0
Webster 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Unknown 88, 4
