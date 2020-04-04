Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 428, including 20 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
As of midday Saturday, there were 428 COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 6,160 in the state, up from 422 Cobb cases and 5,967 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Friday.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 20 in Cobb and 201 in Georgia. Friday night those figures were 20 in Cobb and 198 statewide.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday, there were 239,279 COVID-19 cases in America and 5,443 deaths.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 941 cases and 26 deaths; Dougherty with 636 cases and 30 deaths; and DeKalb with 500 cases and 8 deaths.
In Cobb, 16 men and four women have died from the new coronavirus, with all but five reporting an underlying health issue.
Of the 16 men, aged between 33 and 87, 11 had an underlying health issue, three were not known to have any existing medical conditions, and two were confirmed to be healthy before becoming infected with the virus. Those two otherwise healthy men were aged 56 and 67.
The four women who have died from the virus in Cobb were aged 63, 67, 75 and 85, and all had an underlying health issue.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
• A 33-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• A 36-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 51-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 56-year-old man with no underlying health issue
• A 63-year-old woman with an underlying health issue
• A 65-year-old woman with an underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old woman with an underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old man with no underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 68-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 71-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 75-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 75-year-old woman with an underlying health issue
• A 76-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• A 77-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• An 82-year-old man with an underlying health issue
• An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• An 85-year-old woman with an underlying health issue
• An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• An 87-year-old man with an underlying health issue
About 20.1% of confirmed cases in Georgia (1,239 cases) have required hospitalization, according to Saturday's numbers. Around 3.2% have died.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (6,160) and deaths (201):
Fulton 941 26
Dougherty 636 30
Dekalb 500 8
Cobb 428 20
Gwinnett 364 8
Clayton 224 9
Bartow 160 7
Henry 150 3
Carroll 149 2
Lee 128 8
Cherokee 114 5
Hall 84 0
Douglas 80 4
Sumter 80 4
Floyd 79 3
Rockdale 70 2
Chatham 64 3
Forsyth 63 1
Early 62 1
Fayette 62 4
Clarke 60 8
Coweta 58 2
Houston 58 5
Mitchell 52 1
Terrell 52 2
Richmond 51 1
Paulding 48 0
Colquitt 46 3
Newton 43 1
Bibb 36 1
Lowndes 35 1
Worth 35 1
Tift 34 0
Columbia 33 0
Muscogee 33 0
Troup 32 1
Glynn 27 0
Thomas 26 0
Crisp 25 0
Spalding 24 1
Barrow 22 2
Oconee 22 0
Gordon 21 2
Polk 18 0
Ware 18 3
Decatur 16 0
Pierce 16 0
Randolph 16 0
Walton 16 0
Whitfield 16 1
Bryan 15 1
Coffee 15 0
Dooly 15 1
Laurens 15 0
Dawson 13 0
Jackson 13 0
Greene 12 0
Turner 12 0
Baldwin 11 1
Calhoun 11 1
Butts 10 0
Haralson 10 0
Meriwether 10 0
Miller 10 0
Peach 10 1
Upson 10 0
Liberty 9 0
Murray 9 0
Pickens 9 1
Burke 8 0
Fannin 8 0
Seminole 8 0
Clay 7 0
Effingham 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Madison 7 1
Monroe 7 0
Pulaski 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Camden 6 0
Catoosa 6 0
Harris 6 0
Irwin 6 0
Jones 6 0
Lamar 6 0
Schley 6 0
Appling 5 0
Brooks 5 0
Bulloch 5 0
Dodge 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Lincoln 5 0
Mcduffie 5 1
Stephens 5 0
Toombs 5 1
Washington 5 0
Baker 4 1
Ben Hill 4 0
Macon 4 0
Pike 4 0
Warren 4 0
Banks 3 0
Berrien 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Grady 3 0
Hart 3 0
Talbot 3 0
Tattnall 3 0
Telfair 3 0
Walker 3 0
White 3 0
Wilkes 3 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Clinch 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Jenkins 2 0
Marion 2 0
Mcintosh 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Putnam 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilcox 2 0
Wilkinson 2 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 1
Elbert 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 1
Quitman 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Towns 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Unknown 245 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.