There have now been 1,368 Cobb residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of midday Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Seventy-two people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but six of those people had underlying conditions. It remains unknown if another 13 deaths had contributing factors.
While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 22,491 cumulative cases of the virus and 899 deaths. On Thursday evening, the state reported 21,883 cases and 881 deaths. At that time, there were 1,326 cases in Cobb, including 66 deaths.
About 5% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,221 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,500 cases and 91 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,721 cases and 36 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,465 cases and 108 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,382 cases and 46 deaths.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 865,585 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 48,816 have died.
Georgia counties by the numbers (cases, deaths)
Fulton 2500, 91
Dekalb 1721, 36
Dougherty 1465, 108
Gwinnett 1382, 46
Cobb 1368, 72
Hall 1022, 9
Clayton 629, 21
Henry 419, 10
Cherokee 367, 10
Richmond 353, 14
Sumter 348, 21
Carroll 320, 11
Lee 297, 18
Mitchell 288, 24
Douglas 276, 8
Bartow 273, 28
Muscogee 259, 4
Bibb 244, 5
Forsyth 241, 8
Chatham 205, 6
Houston 204, 13
Upson 193, 14
Early 188, 15
Coweta 187, 4
Baldwin 169, 5
Colquitt 165, 6
Habersham 165, 3
Terrell 165, 17
Fayette 158, 8
Newton 158, 6
Rockdale 158, 6
Thomas 157, 16
Paulding 156, 7
Randolph 152, 18
Crisp 149, 2
Spalding 144, 8
Worth 138, 9
Columbia 137, 2
Floyd 131, 10
Lowndes 129, 4
Clarke 127, 13
Butts 125, 2
Troup 122, 4
Barrow 111, 3
Dooly 106, 7
Ware 103, 8
Coffee 100, 4
Tift 98, 3
Walton 92, 3
Calhoun 84, 3
Gordon 75, 10
Jackson 75, 1
Burke 71, 3
Wilcox 68, 6
Macon 67, 3
Turner 62, 6
Whitfield 62, 4
Decatur 59, 1
Walker 59, 0
Harris 55, 2
Stephens 55, 1
Oconee 54, 0
Appling 53, 4
Glynn 52, 1
Pierce 52, 2
Dawson 51, 1
Greene 51, 1
Laurens 50, 1
Meriwether 49, 0
Grady 48, 3
Oglethorpe 48, 3
Bryan 47, 2
Catoosa 46, 0
Polk 42, 0
Brooks 39, 6
Mcduffie 39, 4
Pike 38, 2
White 38, 0
Peach 37, 2
Johnson 36, 1
Liberty 35, 0
Marion 35, 1
Bulloch 34, 2
Effingham 34, 1
Washington 33, 1
Gilmer 31, 0
Lamar 31, 0
Putnam 31, 3
Lumpkin 29, 0
Wilkinson 29, 2
Camden 28, 1
Seminole 27, 2
Union 27, 2
Haralson 26, 1
Toombs 26, 3
Morgan 25, 0
Jones 24, 0
Miller 24, 0
Dodge 22, 0
Murray 22, 0
Wilkes 22, 0
Ben Hill 21, 0
Fannin 21, 0
Madison 21, 1
Talbot 21, 1
Bacon 20, 1
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Jasper 20, 0
Pickens 20, 2
Pulaski 20, 1
Telfair 20, 0
Towns 20, 0
Baker 19, 2
Emanuel 19, 0
Monroe 19, 1
Banks 18, 0
Stewart 17, 0
Dade 16, 1
Franklin 16, 0
Hancock 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Cook 15, 1
Elbert 15, 0
Irwin 15, 1
Jenkins 15, 1
Berrien 14, 0
Crawford 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Taylor 14, 2
Chattooga 13, 1
Jefferson 13, 1
Warren 12, 0
Wayne 11, 0
Jeff Davis 10, 1
Lincoln 10, 0
Bleckley 9, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Lanier 8, 1
Atkinson 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Twiggs 7, 0
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 447, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 916, 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.