There have now been 1,343 Cobb residents diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of midday Thursday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Sixty-nine people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 16 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 22,147 cumulative cases of the virus and 892 deaths. On Thursday evening, the state reported 21,883 cases and 881 deaths. At that time, there were 1,326 cases in Cobb, including 66 deaths.
About 5% of Cobb Countians who have tested positive for the virus have died. Statewide, the death rate is 4%.
Of the state’s reported cases, 4,221 people have been hospitalized. The Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered.
Cobb has the fifth-highest number of cumulative infections in the state, behind Fulton County at 2,468 cases and 90 deaths, DeKalb County at 1,709 cases and 35 deaths, Dougherty County at 1,487 cases and 108 deaths, and Gwinnett County at 1,366 cases and 46 deaths.
On Friday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 828,441 Americans have contracted the coronavirus, and 46,379 have died.
Georgia's COVID-19 confirmed cases by county (cases, deaths):
Fulton 2468, 90
Dekalb 1709, 35
Dougherty 1487, 108
Gwinnett 1366, 46
Cobb 1343, 69
Hall 984, 9
Clayton 623, 21
Henry 418, 10
Cherokee 365, 10
Richmond 344, 14
Sumter 344, 21
Carroll 317, 11
Lee 298, 19
Mitchell 290, 24
Douglas 274, 8
Bartow 265, 28
Muscogee 258, 4
Forsyth 240, 8
Bibb 236, 5
Houston 203, 13
Chatham 200, 6
Upson 193, 14
Early 184, 15
Coweta 182, 4
Terrell 165, 17
Baldwin 164, 4
Colquitt 163, 6
Rockdale 158, 6
Thomas 158, 16
Fayette 156, 8
Habersham 156, 3
Newton 155, 6
Paulding 153, 7
Randolph 151, 18
Crisp 144, 2
Spalding 141, 8
Worth 141, 9
Columbia 133, 2
Floyd 129, 10
Clarke 127, 13
Lowndes 127, 4
Butts 125, 2
Troup 118, 4
Barrow 107, 3
Ware 103, 8
Tift 97, 3
Coffee 95, 4
Dooly 88, 7
Walton 83, 3
Calhoun 82, 3
Gordon 73, 10
Jackson 73, 1
Macon 66, 2
Burke 64, 3
Wilcox 64, 6
Decatur 62, 1
Turner 60, 6
Whitfield 60, 4
Walker 59, 0
Harris 55, 2
Oconee 54, 0
Glynn 52, 1
Pierce 52, 2
Appling 51, 4
Dawson 51, 1
Greene 50, 1
Stephens 50, 1
Laurens 49, 1
Grady 48, 3
Meriwether 48, 0
Catoosa 46, 0
Bryan 45, 2
Oglethorpe 41, 3
Brooks 39, 6
Mcduffie 39, 4
Pike 37, 2
Johnson 36, 1
Peach 36, 2
Polk 36, 0
White 36, 0
Liberty 35, 0
Bulloch 34, 2
Marion 34, 1
Effingham 33, 1
Lamar 31, 0
Washington 30, 1
Gilmer 29, 0
Lumpkin 29, 0
Putnam 29, 3
Camden 28, 1
Seminole 27, 2
Wilkinson 27, 2
Haralson 26, 1
Miller 26, 0
Toombs 26, 3
Morgan 25, 0
Union 25, 1
Jones 24, 0
Dodge 22, 0
Wilkes 22, 0
Ben Hill 21, 0
Talbot 21, 1
Bacon 20, 1
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Fannin 20, 0
Madison 20, 1
Pickens 20, 2
Pulaski 20, 1
Baker 19, 2
Jasper 19, 0
Murray 19, 0
Towns 19, 0
Emanuel 18, 0
Monroe 18, 1
Stewart 17, 0
Banks 16, 0
Dade 16, 1
Schley 16, 1
Telfair 16, 0
Cook 15, 1
Elbert 15, 0
Franklin 15, 0
Irwin 15, 1
Jenkins 15, 1
Crawford 14, 0
Hancock 14, 0
Screven 14, 1
Taylor 14, 2
Jefferson 13, 1
Berrien 12, 0
Warren 12, 0
Chattooga 11, 1
Wayne 11, 0
Jeff Davis 10, 1
Lincoln 10, 0
Heard 9, 1
Rabun 9, 0
Chattahoochee 8, 0
Atkinson 7, 0
Bleckley 7, 0
Candler 7, 0
Charlton 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Lanier 7, 1
Webster 7, 0
Hart 6, 0
Tattnall 6, 0
Twiggs 6, 0
Echols 5, 0
Evans 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Long 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 412, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 927, 10
