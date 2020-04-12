Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.