Cobb County has 726 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Thirty-five county residents have died from the disease.
Statewide, there are 12,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths.
Saturday evening, the department reported a total of 705 infections and 32 deaths among Cobb residents and 12,261 infections and 432 deaths statewide.
One week prior — April 5 — there were 474 confirmed cases in Cobb, 6,742 cases in Georgia, 24 deaths in Cobb and 219 in Georgia.
As of Sunday evening, Cobb remains the Georgia county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton with 1,490 cases and 50 deaths, Dougherty with 1,173 cases and 72 deaths and DeKalb with 891 cases and 14 deaths.
About 4.8% of Cobb residents infected by the coronavirus have died, according to the department's numbers. Statewide, that figure is 3.5%.
Twenty-eight of the people from Cobb County who have died from the virus had underlying health conditions.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 70-year-old woman
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
-A person whose age and gender was not listed
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 78-year old woman
-An 86-year-old man
About one-fifth of Georgians with confirmed cases of the virus have been hospitalized. Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 459,165 reported cases in the United States and 16,570 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (12,545 ) and deaths (442) by county:
Fulton 1,490, 50
Dougherty 1,173, 72
Dekalb 891, 14
Cobb 726, 35
Gwinnett 700, 19
Clayton 370, 11
Hall 280, 0
Henry 263, 3
Lee 244, 15
Sumter 239, 9
Bartow 213, 16
Carroll 210, 5
Cherokee 187, 7
Douglas 158, 5
Muscogee 156, 4
Chatham 148, 5
Richmond 144, 4
Mitchell 138, 14
Forsyth 132, 5
Early 125, 6
Houston 121, 7
Randolph 110, 5
Terrell 109, 10
Floyd 108, 5
Coweta 106, 2
Fayette 100, 4
Rockdale 97, 2
Colquitt 87, 5
Worth 87, 4
Clarke 84, 11
Paulding 83, 2
Newton 81, 3
Thomas 77, 3
Spalding 73, 4
Bibb 70, 1
Columbia 69, 0
Crisp 69, 0
Troup 60, 3
Lowndes 59, 2
Tift 59, 1
Coffee 58, 3
Upson 56, 1
Barrow 55, 3
Ware 54, 4
Baldwin 53, 2
Calhoun 45, 2
Pierce 45, 2
Dooly 43, 2
Walton 42, 2
Oconee 38, 0
Gordon 37, 3
Turner 37, 0
Laurens 34, 1
Glynn 33, 0
Bryan 29, 1
Butts 29, 0
Decatur 29, 0
Burke 28, 1
Jackson 27, 1
Dawson 26, 2
Greene 26, 1
Polk 25, 0
Whitfield 24, 3
Wilcox 24, 0
Macon 23, 0
Mcduffie 23, 2
Meriwether 23, 0
Peach 23, 2
Effingham 22, 1
Washington 22, 0
Camden 21, 0
Harris 20, 1
Brooks 19, 1
Johnson 19, 1
Bulloch 17, 1
Liberty 17, 0
Stephens 17, 0
Haralson 16, 0
Lamar 16, 0
Pike 16, 0
Clay 15, 1
Grady 15, 0
Seminole 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Baker 14, 2
Habersham 14, 1
Morgan 14, 0
Murray 14, 0
Catoosa 13, 0
Dodge 13, 0
Jones 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Oglethorpe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Irwin 11, 0
Miller 11, 0
Pickens 11, 2
Toombs 11, 1
White 11, 0
Wilkinson 11, 1
Appling 10, 0
Madison 10, 1
Marion 10, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jenkins 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Telfair 9, 0
Ben Hill 8, 0
Brantley 8, 1
Emanuel 8, 0
Jasper 8, 0
Banks 7, 0
Chattooga 7, 1
Cook 7, 0
Gilmer 7, 0
Screven 7, 0
Stewart 7, 0
Taylor 7, 2
Union 7, 1
Warren 7, 0
Berrien 6, 0
Jefferson 6, 1
Putnam 6, 0
Rabun 6, 0
Walker 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Heard 4, 1
Wayne 4, 0
Charlton 3, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Hancock 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Evans 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 636, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 447, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.