Cobb County has 705 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday evening, according to the latest information from the state Department of Public Health.
One of the deaths reported Friday night, that of an 81-year-old woman, was removed from the list of Cobb residents who have died from the virus, bringing the total number to 32. An explanation for the woman’s removal was not published with Saturday evening’s statistics.
Friday evening, the department reported that 681 had been infected to date.
In Georgia, the number of cases rose to 12,261, up from 11,859 Friday evening. 432 people around the state have died as a result of the virus, up from 425 the evening prior.
One week prior -- April 4 -- there were 453 confirmed cases in Cobb, 5,967 cases in Georgia, 23 deaths in Cobb and 208 in Georgia.
As of Saturday evening, Cobb remains the Georgia county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton with 1,446 cases and 50 deaths, Dougherty with 1,102 cases and 72 deaths and Dekalb with 848 cases and 14 deaths.
About 4.5% of Cobb residents infected with the virus have died. That figure is 3.5% statewide.
Twenty-four of the people from Cobb County who have died from the virus had underlying health conditions.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 76-year-old man
-A 78-year old woman
-An 86-year-old man
About one-fifth of Georgians with confirmed cases of the virus have been hospitalized. Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 459,165 reported cases in the United States and 16,570 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (12,261) and deaths (432) by county:
Fulton 1446, 50
Dougherty 1102, 72
Dekalb 848, 14
Cobb 705, 32
Gwinnett 681, 18
Clayton 339, 11
Hall 276, 0
Henry 254, 3
Lee 236, 15
Sumter 224, 9
Bartow 211, 15
Carroll 204, 5
Cherokee 186, 7
Douglas 151, 5
Chatham 146, 5
Muscogee 144, 4
Richmond 138, 3
Mitchell 136, 13
Forsyth 128, 5
Early 120, 6
Houston 113, 7
Floyd 107, 5
Terrell 106, 10
Randolph 103, 5
Coweta 101, 2
Fayette 99, 4
Rockdale 92, 2
Colquitt 84, 5
Clarke 82, 11
Worth 80, 4
Paulding 79, 2
Newton 78, 3
Thomas 76, 3
Spalding 69, 4
Columbia 68, 0
Crisp 67, 0
Bibb 62, 1
Lowndes 59, 2
Tift 59, 1
Troup 57, 3
Coffee 53, 2
Barrow 51, 3
Upson 51, 1
Ware 50, 4
Baldwin 47, 1
Pierce 45, 2
Calhoun 41, 2
Dooly 40, 1
Walton 38, 2
Oconee 36, 0
Turner 35, 0
Glynn 33, 0
Gordon 33, 3
Laurens 31, 1
Bryan 28, 1
Burke 28, 1
Butts 28, 0
Decatur 28, 0
Jackson 26, 1
Dawson 25, 2
Greene 25, 1
Whitfield 24, 3
Meriwether 23, 0
Peach 22, 2
Polk 22, 0
Washington 21, 0
Camden 20, 0
Effingham 20, 1
Mcduffie 20, 2
Harris 19, 1
Macon 19, 0
Brooks 18, 1
Stephens 17, 0
Bulloch 16, 1
Haralson 16, 0
Liberty 16, 0
Pike 16, 0
Clay 15, 1
Grady 15, 0
Johnson 15, 1
Lamar 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Habersham 14, 1
Morgan 14, 0
Murray 14, 0
Seminole 14, 0
Baker 13, 2
Catoosa 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Oglethorpe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Dodge 11, 0
Irwin 11, 0
Jones 11, 0
Pickens 11, 2
Toombs 11, 1
White 11, 0
Madison 10, 1
Marion 10, 0
Miller 10, 0
Wilkinson 10, 1
Appling 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jenkins 9, 1
Lumpkin 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Telfair 9, 0
Ben Hill 8, 0
Lincoln 8, 0
Banks 7, 0
Brantley 7, 1
Emanuel 7, 0
Taylor 7, 2
Union 7, 1
Berrien 6, 0
Chattooga 6, 1
Cook 6, 0
Gilmer 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Jefferson 6, 1
Rabun 6, 0
Stewart 6, 0
Walker 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Screven 5, 0
Wilcox 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Heard 4, 1
Wayne 4, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Hancock 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 1300, 4
